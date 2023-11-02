"He’s a very important player" - Fabrizio Romano on Chelsea star's future at the club despite strong links to Real Madrid

Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on Chelsea captain Reece James joining La Liga giants Real Madrid.

James was appointed Blues captain by Mauricio Pochettino in the summer. The English right-back has long been regarded as one of the west Londoners' most important players. He's bagged 11 goals and 20 assists in 151 games across competitions.

Despite this, speculation has grown over James' future with Real Madrid eventually needing to replace Dani Carvajal. There has been talk of the Chelsea right-back potentially heading to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, transfer expert Romano claims the Blues don't want to lose their skipper who signed a new six-year contract in September 2022. He alluded to Pochettino's decision to make him captain (via CFCPys):

"We always hear rumours about Real Madrid and Reece James but it’s important to also hear Chelsea’s message, that he’s a very important player."

Romano touched on James' unfortunate injury issues that have blighted his Stamford Bridge career:

"He’s been unlucky with injuries and they consider his potential very high still, the owners, board, Pochettino all want him to be an important part of the project, this is why he’s captain, also the player’s focus is on Chelsea."

James rose through the west Londoners' youth system in Cobham before making his debut in 2019. The 24-year-old has won the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Real Madrid could soon be on the lookout for a new right-back given Caravajal is now 31 years old. But, it's clear that Pochettino and his staff don't want to part with James.

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga permanently

Kepa Arrizabalaga has earned plaudits at the Bernabeu.

According to The Sun, Real Madrid are looking to secure Kepa Arrizabalaga on a permanent deal once his loan spell with Los Blancos ends. The Spanish goalkeeper has been on loan at Carlo Ancelotti's side since the summer and will spend the season at the Bernabeu.

Los Merengues are prepared to spend £17.5 million on Kepa, 29. He's impressed during his loan spell thus far, keeping five clean sheets in 12 games across competitions.

Chelsea will therefore take a loss on the £72 million they paid Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for the Spain international. He's extremely interested in securing a permanent move to the La Liga giants and is willing to accept a wage cut.

Madrid signed Kepa as Thibaut Courtois' replacement after the Belgian suffered a season-ending ACL injury. He could be rivaling the veteran shot-stopper for the No.1 jersey at the Bernabeu come next season.