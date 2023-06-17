Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf would love to see Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana at Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman has implored his former club to secure the Cameroonian shot-stopper's services.

With Mauricio Pochettino set to take over as Chelsea boss ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, their No.1 man between the sticks is yet to be decided. Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy are available in the Blues' ranks, however, their respective futures remain uncertain.

The West London outfit have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan goalkeeper. Reports also suggest that Mendy and Arrizabalaga are set to depart the club as they have reportedly put the duo up for sale this summer (via the Daily Express).

Leboeuf lavished praise on Onana, who he believes should be the Blues' No.1 goalkeeper next season. He wrote in his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea:

“The goalkeeper I really want is Onana. The season he just had at Inter is exceptional. You feel the calmness from him, you feel his presence, power, and the stamina of the guy. He never gives up, he’s always a good sport, he knows what he has to do."

Leboeuf added:

“If I had to make the choice, I’d choose the exceptional Onana. He’s been incredible since he was at Ajax.”

It remains to be seen whether the West London outfit will secure Onana's services.

"When he plays for you, you love him!" – Frank Leboeuf names another candidate for the Chelsea goalkeeper position

Leboeuf would also love to see Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez at the West London outfit. The Frenchman claimed that while the Argentine can upset opposition fans, supporters would love him if he was at Stamford Bridge.

Martinez is known for his rather rowdy antics. Following the 2022 FIFA World Cup victory, the Argentine shot-stopper made lewd gestures with the Golden Glove award he received after the tournament.

This is among many other incidents, including shots at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Antics aside, Leboeuf believes Martinez is a fantastic goalkeeper. He wrote in the aforementioned column:

“[Emi] Martinez is a player you don’t like, but when he plays for you, you love him! He’s a great goalkeeper. I’d like to see him at Chelsea."

However, he did admit that the Argentine may be hesitant to join the struggling London side, given that Aston Villa (7th) finished above the Blues (12th) last season in the Premier League standings.

Leboeuf added:

"But [Aston] Villa finished above Chelsea last season so I don’t know if they would sell him or if he would come.

There are certainly a few options for the Blues to consider over the summer window.

