"He’s that influential" - Arsenal and Chelsea told to sign £64 million-rated striker who 'almost guarantees' them PL title 

Nigeria national football team's assistant manager Daniel Ogunmodede has urged Arsenal and Chelsea to go all out for Victor Osimhen this summer. He believes that the striker can help them win the Premier League title – something both clubs have been chasing for years.

Speaking to SportsBoom, Ogunmodede stated that Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world and has developed well in Turkey. The Nigerian striker joined Galatasaray on loan for the 2024-25 season from Napoli.

Ogunmodede believes that the team which signs Osimhen this summer is almost guaranteed to win the title. He said (via METRO):

"In my opinion, Victor Osimhen is currently the best number nine in the world. There are many top strikers in Europe, but no one brings what Victor does to the pitch. Any team that signs him is almost guaranteed to win the league title. He’s that influential."

"I’m excited about Victor Osimhen’s achievements in Turkey. Considering what happened [in the transfer market] last summer, making that move was a bold decision, but he’s handled it brilliantly. Osimhen deserves all the success he’s getting. He’s hardworking, disciplined, and fully committed."

As per reports, Napoli have set a £64 million price tag on the striker and are ready to sell him. However, Al Hilal lead the chase as they are the only club willing to match his reported €12 million post-tax wage demands.

Arsenal target wants to join Chelsea, claims John Obi Mikel

John Obi Mikel was on beIN Sports in April and claimed that Victor Osimhen is keen on joining Chelsea. He stated that the contract was almost agreed last summer, and it would be an easy deal if the club decide to sign him.

The former Chelsea midfielder said (via GOAL):

“He wants to play for Chelsea. I hope [he’ll be playing] somewhere in the Premier League. I know where we stopped in terms of the contract, I know where we are. It’s an easy fix, because we’ve done all the hard work last summer. It’s so easy to just pick it up and then the deal is done. This guy does what he does best, scores goals, and that’s what we’ve lacked this season. We don’t score enough, and that’s why we’re where we are today. With Osimhen, that’s what he does.”

Osimhen has also been linked with Manchester United, but the Red Devils are not playing in Europe next season. They finished 15th in the Premier League table and lost the Europa League final this season.

