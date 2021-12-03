“He’s insane” - Di Maria insists Lionel Messi should have won Ballon d'Or every year ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and others

Lionel Messi should have the Ballon d'Or every year ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and others, according to Angel Di Maria.

France Football announced Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi as the winner of this year's Ballon d'Or on Monday. The former Barcelona man beat Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho to win his seventh Ballon d'Or award.

Not all of Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or wins have delighted football fans. Many believe Robert Lewandowski deserved to win the award ahead of the 34-year-old this time around.

Angel Di Maria, though, does not share that opinion and feels Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win is deserved. The former Real Madrid star even insisted that the forward should have won the Ballon d'Or every year ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and others. Di Maria told Argentinean television channel TNT Sports:

“This kid is crazy, he's insane. Winning seven Ballons d'Or awards is crazy. It's half the half of his career. I think all the other Ballon d'Or awards that they gave to the others should have been given to him."

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or in 2013 and 2014 for his performances with Real Madrid, who Angel Di Maria plied his trade for four years. Despite sharing the dressing room with the 36-year-old, the PSG star feels Lionel Messi should have won all of his Ballon d'Or awards.

Lionel Messi won his first Ballon d'Or award in 2009 while he was also on the podium in the previous two years. After bagging the accolade for the first time 12 years ago, Messi went on to win it in the three years that followed as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo beat Lionel Messi to the Ballon d'Or in 2013 and 2014 but the Argentinean rose to the top again in 2015. The Real Madrid superstar and midfielder Luka Modric then kept Messi from getting his hands on the trophy for three consecutive years.

However, Lionel Messi took the lead over Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of the number of Ballon d'Or awards won by bagging the accolade in 2019. The PSG superstar moved further ahead of the Portugal international this week in total wins.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the Ballon d'Or for the last 13 years. Only Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has won the award ahead of the two superstars during that period.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them. With both players well into their 30s, it remains to be seen if they will add to the tally before they retire.

The Argentina international is looking to win the Champions League with Mauricio Pochettino's PSG. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo currently has set his sights set on bringing the glory days back to Manchester United.

