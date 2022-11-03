"He's been inspired in a few matches" - Arsenal star's performances have seriously impressed Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson 

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has named Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale amongst the best goalkeepers he has faced in his career so far.

Ramsdale joined the Gunners from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021 and has been excellent since. He took over the No. 1 position at the club from Bernd Leno and has since kept 17 clean sheets in 46 Premier League matches.

The England international has kept five clean sheets in 12 league matches this season, the joint second-highest alongside David de Gea.

Speaking about the best goalkeepers he has faced, Newcastle striker Wilson included the Arsenal man alongside De Gea and Alisson Becker on the list. He told The Footballer’s Football Podcast (via The Boot Room):

“De Gea stands out to me as someone who’s had some good games that I’ve seen or come up against. I think Ramsdale I’ve come up against and he’s been inspired in a few matches. He’s played well."

He added:

“And then, your top goalies, your Alissons, people like that, they’re always good shot-stoppers where you think the ball’s past them and then they’ll put something out of the bag.”

Ramsdale's performances have helped Arsenal get to the top of the league this season. He will hope that this can help him find a way into England's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Aaron Ramsdale on Arsenal winning the UEFA Europa League this season

Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsdale has claimed that he would be okay if Arsenal finished fifth in the league if they won the Europa League. It is worth mentioning that the winners of the Europa League automatically qualify for the UEFA Champions League and their league position is irrelevant.

Ramsdale highlighted that winning a trophy would be a great achievement, as he said (via Football.London):

"Let's be right, we got more chance of winning the Europa League than we have the Champions League - at this moment in time. So, silverware would be perfect for us. And the boss is really hammering that home at the moment that we can have a great season and win a trophy."

He added:

"Personally, I'd want to win the Europa League and if that means we sacrifice by finishing fifth in the league; you still qualify for the Champions League and you win silverware with it."

Arsenal are currently at the top of their Europa League group and host FC Zurich today (November 3) in their final group stage game. They need to avoid defeat to top their group and qualify directly for the knockout stages.

