"He's not an Instagram footballer" - Joe Cole names midfielder Manchester United should sign this summer

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has suggested that Manchester United should look to sign Aston Villa's John McGinn this summer.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form this season for the Villains. He has been a huge influence on the side following their promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

Cole has backed United to move for the Scotland international rather than pursue West Ham United's Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

Speaking to BT Sport, Cole said in this regard:

"You look at that club, and you constantly hear noises about this player is unhappy because the manager said this. Or this player’s unhappy because he has been given time of here ,and he didn’t want it and all this,”

It is McGinn's professionalism that Cole believes would be a good fit for Manchester United as they look to bounce back into title contention. He said:

“You just want lads like him (McGinn) through the door. First of all. they have to be good enough, and he’s certainly good enough as a footballer, but that is so valuable for a manager in the current climate."

Cole continued:

“You know you haven’t got to mollycoddle him; he’s going to come in and do his job. He’s not an Instagram footballer; he gets on with it, and does his job.”

McGinn has been liked with United in the past. Many at the club are said to be admirers of the midfielder for his tenaciousness. His performances this season have not gone unnoticed.

Would McGinn be a good alternative to Rice, Bellingham for Manchester United?

McGinn (left)'s tenaciousness was on display in United's recent FA Cup tie with Villa.

Manchester United's midfield is in need of reinforcements, with a defensive midfielder seemingly a necessity for the next permanent boss.

The Old Trafford side's constant use of Fred and Scott McTominay has barely paid off. Their only legitimate defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic is now 33, and does not possess the energy and persistence required to excel in the Premier League.

The club's interest in Declan Rice is understandable, given the players' incredible form for West Ham in recent seasons. However, the price asked for his signature is £100 million.

Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, would also fetch a hefty fee, and would not suit the defensive midfield role Manchester United are so lacking in. That's because they already have a similar midfielder in Paul Pogba.

McGinn would be a good piece of business for the 13-time Premier League champions. He won't not cost as much as the English pair, and thanks to his grit, he's among some of the best workhorses in the Premier League.

