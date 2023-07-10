“He’s an intelligent, agile, fast, physically strong defender” – Rasmus Hojlund names ex-Manchester United star as his toughest opponent 

Reported Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund has named Roma center-back Chris Smalling as the toughest defender he has ever come against in his career.

Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund has been heavily linked to Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils are in search of options in attack and the 20-year-old has been identified as their primary target. This is because Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to sell Harry Kane to a direct rival.

The Denmark international has reportedly talked to manager Erik ten Hag through video calls and is keen on a move to Manchester United.

He had a stellar 2022-23 campaign, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. Hojlund helped Atalanta finish fifth in Serie A.

Despite helping beat Roma twice last season, he recently named Chris Smalling as the toughest defender he has played against. He revealed this in an interview with Tuttosport (via Manchester Evening News):

"Chris Smalling from Roma gave me the biggest problems. He's an intelligent, agile, fast, physically strong defender. I tried to win duels with him by using my physical strength, but it wasn't the winning move. I still have to find the right key to overcome it."

Smalling plied his trade for the Red Devils for a decade between 2010 and 2020 before joining Roma on a permanent deal. He made 323 appearances in all competitions, helping the club win eight major trophies, including two Premier League titles.

Manchester United legend David de Gea shares emotional farewell message with fans

David de Gea shared an emotional farewell to Manchester United fans after he left Old Trafford as a free agent after 12 years at the club.

The Spaniard has been one of the Red Devils' diamonds in the rough during their years in limbo. He joined the club in 2011 from Atletico Madrid and will go down as one of their best goalkeepers in history.

The 30-year-old made 545 appearances across all competitions, keeping 190 clean sheets. He also helped the club win eight trophies, including the 2012-13 Premier League.

De Gea posted his farewell message on Instagram:

“My farewell message to all Manchester United supporters is extremely difficult to write. I want to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club and gave me the opportunity to wear this badge."

He added:

“I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt. To lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world, was an honour only bestowed upon a few lucky footballers. “It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together."

Speaking about taking a new challenge and asserting his support for Manchester United, De Gea concluded:

“Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings, new beginnings. Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. This club, Old Trafford and our incredible supporters will forever be in my heart. We’ve seen it all.”

The Red Devils are now looking to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan as De Gea's replacement, as per Fabrizio Romano.

