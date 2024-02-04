"He’s an intelligent, stable guy and has the right personality" - Cesc Fabregas names Liverpool's ideal Jurgen Klopp successor

Cesc Fabregas has backed Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso to succeed at Liverpool should he replace Jurgen Klopp this summer.

The German manager shocked the footballing world at the end of January when he announced his decision to step down as Liverpool boss at the end of the season.

Alonso, a club legend who scored the Reds' equalizing goal in their iconic Champions League triumph in Istanbul, has been linked with the job. Leverkusen have been in stellar form this season, leading the Bundesliga table by two points over Bayern Munich.

Fabregas believes in his former Spain teammate's coaching prowess, having won the World Cup and the Euros together during their playing days. The former Chelsea midfielder said (via Football365):

“He’s been up there. He’s done it all and he knows the standards that are being set at Liverpool. The crowd love him and also I think he’s a really good coach. He’s got good ideas."

He added:

“Maybe he plays slightly differently but I think he’s got adaptability. I saw him around when he was the coach of Real Sociedad B, then now at Bayer Leverkusen."

“He does different things. He’s capable of adapting to the situation and to different types of players he’s got and he’s got the right mentality. He’s young, but the good thing about him is that he’s got very clear ideas. He’s an intelligent, stable guy and has the right personality."

Fabregas concluded:

“So it’s a big shout, but I agree that he [would be] able to do it.”

Apart from Alonso, the Merseysiders have Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi on their shortlist for candidates to replace Klopp at Anfield, according to reports.

"The biggest game of the weekend" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Liverpool vs Arsenal

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has predicted a 2-2 draw for Liverpool's upcoming clash with Arsenal on Sunday (February 4). The Bulgarian believes the match will be tightly contested between the two sides.

The Reds are leading the Premier League table by five points over third-placed Arsenal, while Manchester City sit in second place, level on points with the Gunners.

While giving his predictions for this weekend's Premier League fixtures, Berbatov emphasized the importance of a crucial match that could have major implications on the title race.

He told Metro:

"The biggest game of the weekend and could really impact the title race. Liverpool won here not long ago in the FA Cup but both teams are pretty equal in my eyes. It should be a great game, and I am going to say another entertaining draw."

