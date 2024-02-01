"Two names confirmed" - Fabrizio Romano drops hint on Liverpool's managerial shortlist to replace Jurgen Klopp

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have identified two managers as their top candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer. The transfer guru has claimed Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi are the two managers leading the race for the Anfield hot seat.

Romano has suggested that Liverpool are happy to take a patient approach while deciding their next manager. He also insisted that the Merseyside giants are looking to appoint a new sporting director first before making a decision on their next manager.

The Italian journalist told Give Me Sport:

“I still insist on two names confirmed who are Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi, who for sure are on the list. But I'm sure they will take their time and I'm still sure that Liverpool want to appoint a sporting director before deciding who is going to be the new manager. So it's going to be a new project with many things to decide, not just the manager and this is why I think they’re going to take some time.”

Klopp dropped a bombshell last week when he announced that he will be stepping down from the Liverpool job at the end of the season. The German claimed that he is unable to find the energy to give everything and needs to take some time off.

Klopp also announced that he told the club hierarchy of his decision in November. So it's hardly a surprise that the board has already started looking for a capable replacement.

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is doing a phenomenal job at Bayer Leverkusen, with his side being the only unbeaten side in Europe's top five leagues. Roberto De Zerbi, on the other hand, is also highly regarded, but his Brighton & Hove Albion side are going through a poor run of form of late.

Steve McManaman hails Liverpool academy graduate following his wonderful showing against Chelsea

Former Liverpool midfielder turned TV pundit Steve McManaman has lauded Conor Bradley following the youngster's Man of the Match display against Chelsea. The 20-year-old scored once and set up two goals as the Reds battered Chelsea 4-1, and McMananan has hailed the starlet.

McManaman has acknowledged the exceptional progress Bradley has seen in his game while filling in for Trent Alexander-Arnold during his the latter's setback. The former Liverpool star claimed that everyone at the club's academy is proud of the 20-year-old.

The former Real Madrid star said, as quoted by HITC:

"His improvement in such a short space of time has been fantastic. Everybody at the academy is incredibly proud of him. He has done everything asked of him. Come on leaps and bounds. It’s not a foregone conclusion now that Trent would come in now at right-back against Arsenal, arguably the biggest game of the season."

McManaman has claimed that Bradley's emergence could see Alexander-Arnold switching to midfield. He added:

“He’s had such a good game. It’s great because Liverpool now, off the pitch if they need to, could easily push Trent into midfield and play Conor Bradley. He was excellent tonight. Defensively, he was very, very strong. He played the game like a proper game. He is a really good athlete. He is probably still going to grow more because, the more he plays at the higher level, the more he will grow in experience and physically as well. He has great energy.”

Bradley has been amazing for Jurgen Klopp's side over the last few games while deputizing for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was out with an injury. The Northern Ireland international has scored once and provided five assists in nine appearances for the Reds this campaign.