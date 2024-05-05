"He’s been involved in everything" - Jermain Defoe praises Chelsea star after their 5-0 win over West Ham

Former Premier League striker Jermaine Defoe has praised Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer for his impressive performance in the Blues' 5-0 win over West Ham United on May 5.

The 21-year-old was one of the best players on the day, creating key chances and making 72 touches to provide possession for his team. His dribbling was impressive and he made some quality passes that helped his team regularly get through the West Ham defense.

The highlight of Cole Palmer's performance was his brilliantly taken goal to open the scoring for the Blues in the 15th minute at Stamford Bridge. He clearly impressed Jermaine Defoe, who told the Premier League website (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“We speak about Cole Palmer. People talk about breaking lines, how one pass can cut three or four players out of the game. That finish [Conor Gallagher’s] is not easy. Such a controlled finish. You can’t give him that sort of time [Palmer], that quality of player. He’s been involved in everything.”

Palmer now has 21 goals and nine assists in 31 Premier League games for Chelsea, having arrived from Manchester City last summer.

Chelsea batter West Ham 5-0 at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea battered their east London rivals West Ham 5-0 in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge, as they hope to finish the season strongly. The west Londoners look set to put on a strong run of form and finish the campaign well after a disappointing season overall.

Chelsea started the game well and savaged the Hammers in the first half to give them control of proceedings from the start. In-form Englishman Cole Palmer opened the scoring after just 15 minutes after he latched onto a loose ball.

Conor Gallagher doubled the lead for his side with a ferocious volley in the 30th minute. The ball fell into the Chelsea captain’s path after deflecting off former Blue Kurt Zouma and he stroked it past Alphonse Areola. Noni Madueke made it 3-0 in the 36th minute after tucking home a Thiago Silva header to take the hosts into the break comfortably ahead.

Nicolas Jackson took the second half by the scruff of the neck, bagging a brace to complete the rout against West Ham. He first found the back of the net in the 48th minute after Madueke played him in to tap in. He completed his brace in the 80th minute after being supplied by Moises Caicedo, who completed a fine run.

The Blues now find themselves in touching distance of the European places and look set to salvage their season at the death. They are sixth, two points behind Newcastle United with three games to go. Mauricio Pochettino will hope his side can continue in their rich vein of form and end the season well.