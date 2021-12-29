“He’s not that involved in the game” – Jamie Carragher highlights how Manchester United are not ‘creating much’ for Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United are not utilizing Cristiano Ronaldo to the best of his ability. He also slammed the club for their performance in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Manchester United put in a woeful performance against a greatly weakened Newcastle side, who are currently 19th in the Premier League. Allan Saint-Maximin gave the Magpies the lead in the seventh minute. His strike was canceled out by Edinson Cavani's goal in the 71st minute.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Carragher explained how Manchester United's lack of an attacking threat is a huge worry for the club. He criticized their performance against a poor Newcastle side. He said:

"The thing that would worry me as a Manchester United fan is the lack of chances they’re creating in games. You’ve also got to think of the opposition they’re playing again. This is a depleted Newcastle team who have conceded 11 in the last three games. You look at Norwich who Manchester United never really created anything against, they’ve just conceded five against Arsenal. That would be the worry for me."

Carragher then went on to question Manchester United's usage of Cristiano Ronaldo and his performances over the past few weeks. The Englishman insinuated that the Red Devils are not able to create enough chances for the forward. This is not allowing him to have an impact on games.

Carragher explained:

"You think of the role of Cristiano Ronaldo this season, the amount of times he’s saved Manchester United with big goals - he got the penalty at Norwich but he hasn’t really had many chances, If you’re not creating much for him...he’s a killer, deadly in the box, but if you’re not creating too much, he’s not that involved in the game."

The draw against Newcastle left Manchester United seventh in the table, seven points off Arsenal in fourth place.

The Red Devils will host Burnley in the Premier League on December 30. It will be a must-win game if United are to stay in the race for the top four.

Manchester United will need Cristiano Ronaldo to come good in the second half of the season

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United

Manchester United will rely heavily on their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo if they are to finish in the top four this season. The Portuguese superstar has already saved United on multiple occasions so far this campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored seven goals in 14 league games this campaign. He is sure to add to his tally as the season progresses.

However, Manchester United will look to get more out of their talisman as the season progresses. With Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial looking likely to leave the club, Ronaldo's role becomes even more important.

