“He’s a joke in training” – Alex Iwobi lavishes praise on Arsenal man with ‘raw street ability

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has heaped praise on Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson. The Nigerian, who played alongside Nelson during his time in north London, has lauded the attacker for his performances in the Gunners' training.

Speaking on the Beautiful Game podcast, Iwobi said:

“He’s another Arsenal product. He’s another one in training like. He’s a joke in training. With him like, he just has that raw street ability. I have to give it to him as someone who has been patient."

He added:

“Every time he’s come on to play, he’s delivered. I think he’s been the most impactful sub. For someone to be able to do that and not play regularly and have that elite mindset, I have to rate it.”

Nelson has played valuable minutes for the Gunners this season, mostly coming off the bench. He had his moment to remember this season when he scored a dramatic late goal to give Mikel Arteta's side a win over Bournemouth. Having trailed 2-0 in the game, Arsenal came back to win 3-2.

His impressive performances have garnered some interest from various clubs across England. His contract with the north London side is set to expire in the summer. Arsenal have expressed their desire to extend his stay, but Nelson could look to make a move in search of more playing time.

He has three goals and three assists in 11 appearances this season.

Robin van Persie backs Arsenal in Premier League title race

van Persie has backed his former team to lift the Premier League trophy.

Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie has predicted that his old side will lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the season. The Gunners hold an eight-point lead at the top of the table ahead of defending champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Van Persie said:

“If you look at this period of time, it is when every single point really counts,” the Dutchman told Sky Sports when asked about Mikel Arteta's side. “They have had a couple of difficult games and got three points so that is what a champion team is made of and they have been proving that."

He added:

“The last stretch is always difficult and it will be interesting to see. My personal feeling is they will go for it and will win the league. It has been a while so I am happy for them to win it.”

The Dutchman was teammates with current Gunners manager Mikel Arteta for one season in 2011-12 before he left for Manchester United.

