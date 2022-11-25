"He's just had a call" - Manchester United legend Roy Keane jokes after Cristiano Ronaldo's hilarious reaction in Portugal vs Ghana

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has joked about Cristiano Ronaldo's hilarious reaction following Portugal's win against Ghana.

Portugal have managed to start their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a victory but it was far from a comfortable one.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for Fernando Santos' side as Portugal ran out 3-2 winners but Ghana continued to put pressure until the last second.

Roy Keane joked about Cristiano Ronaldo's hilarious reaction in the closing stages of the game.

The former Manchester United skipper suggested that Ronaldo's reaction could be due to interest from Newcastle United. He told ITV, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"Look at Ronaldo's face, my goodness. Honestly, he's just had a call Newcastle are in for him."

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo just became the first footballer in history to score in 5 World Cups. An astounding achievement. Congrats @Cristiano BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo just became the first footballer in history to score in 5 World Cups. An astounding achievement. Congrats @Cristiano 👏👏 https://t.co/f29iuKZ9P6

Cristiano Ronaldo was actually reacting to an error from Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa which almost cost his team two crucial points.

The FC Porto keeper put the ball down and was completely unaware that Ghana's Inaki Williams was behind him.

However, the Athletic Bilbao forward failed to take his chance as he ended up slipping and saw his effort being cleared off the line.

Former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Portugal from the spot in the 65th minute.

Andre Ayew grabbed an immediate equalizer for Ghana but saw themselves go 3-1 behind thanks to strikes from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao respectively.

Substitute Osman Bukhari scored late to make the scoreline 3-2 and give the game a nervy finish.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking for a new club following his abrupt departure from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has mostly made headlines for the wrong reasons this season and will now be looking for his next club.

The Portugal international's contract was terminated by Manchester United earlier this week.

The five-time Ballon d'Or sparked controversy courtesy of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

In the interview, Ronaldo criticized Manchester United as well as manager Erik ten Hag.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC RONALDO BECOMES THE FIRST MEN'S PLAYER TO SCORE IN 5 CONSECUTIVE WORLD CUPS RONALDO BECOMES THE FIRST MEN'S PLAYER TO SCORE IN 5 CONSECUTIVE WORLD CUPS 🐐 https://t.co/KRTgFZF3rV

He also aimed at club legends like Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville, both of whom used to be his teammates in the past.

Despite the fact that Ronaldo is without a club, he continues to be a hugely important player for Portugal.

The 37-year-old became the only player to score at five World Cups as he opened the scoring for Portugal against Ghana.

The Portuguese superstar is likely to wait until the end of the World Cup to make a decision on his future.

