"He's just too cold", "Bukayo Saka robbed" - Fans react as Chelsea star Cole Palmer named PFA Young Player of the Year

Fans on social media reacted as Chelsea forward Cole Palmer was named PFA Young Player of the Year. Palmer joined the Blues from Manchester City last summer in a move reportedly worth £42.5 million and has since established himself as one of the Blues' best players.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Englishman scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists in 33 Premier League appearances for the Blues last season. Although the club finished sixth and missed out on Champions League qualification, Palmer's performances were a shining light for their fans.

Fans took to social media and shared their opinions on Cole Palmer receiving the PFA Young Player of the Year award. While some fans celebrated the 22-year-old's accomplishment, some believed that Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka deserved the honor instead. Here are some reactions from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"He's just too cold."

While another wrote:

"Bukayo Saka robbed."

One account posted:

"Congratulations. that was not a surprise at all."

Another tweeted:

"COLÐDDDD."

"Congratulations, Palmer. You truly deserve it!" posted another.

One user wrote:

"Well deserved!, especially doing it with Chelsea."

While another wrote:

"It's what penalties help you achieve. It’s not the PFA Young Player Award; it’s the Penalty Footballer Achievement Award. But at the end of the day, a goal is a goal, so congratulations! Hope to see some more great stuff from you!"

Cole Palmer was also awarded the Premier League Young Player of the Season and the Premier League Game Changer of the Season for the 2023-24 campaign.

Michael Owen advised Chelsea coach on where to play Cole Palmer

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen opened up on Cole Palmer's position after Chelsea were defeated 2-0 by Manchester City in their Premier League opener on Sunday, August 18, at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Owen said that new Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca should position the 22-year-old Englishman in the No. 10 role and said on Premier League Productions (via Metro):

"I’m sure the manager watched how good he [Palmer] was last season and the position he played in and everything else. And you would just think that when you’re picking a team, your best players play in their best positions and you fit around them. You’re not going to push your best players into unfamiliar positions."

"If I was the manager, he’d be first on the teamsheet in his favoured position and then I’d work around it but it seems like they’ve bought so many players that they’re trying to shuffle the pack."

"We heard the manager before the game say Cole Palmer can play in any of those positions around the front and I’m sure he can but I would prefer him to be at his best and getting more of the ball in a more central area," Michael Owen concluded.

After the 2-0 defeat against Manchester City, Chelsea are set to play against Wolverhampton Wanderers next in the Premier League on August 25 at Molineux Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback