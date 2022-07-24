"He’s just come for the dough" - Carlton Cole accuses ex-Manchester United star Jesse Lingard of chasing money after Nottingham Forest transfer 

Former West Ham United striker Carlton Cole has accused former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard of joining Nottingham Forest only for financial reasons.

There has been much debate over Lingard's move to Nottingham Forest earlier this week. He joined the club as a free agent after his contract with Manchester United expired at the end of June.

Many believe the Englishman joined the newly-promoted Tricky Trees only because of money.

Cole backed the claim while speaking on talkSPORT, saying:

“If Jesse Lingard walks into the changing room and I know what he’s come here for… he’s come for the dough, definitely… that doesn’t inspire me."

The former Chelsea striker continued:

“How is that going to inspire me as a player? I’m going to be looking at him thinking, ‘He’s just come for the dough’."

Lingard, 29, has arrived at The City Ground on a one-year deal worth up to £115,000 per-week, as per Sky Sports.

Cole continued to question the English forward's decision to join Nottingham Forest, claiming it to be a risk from the owners:

“For the owners, it’s a calculated risk, I get it. But as a player in that changing room, I’m not raising my game for Jesse Lingard.”

The former Manchester United star was linked with a return to West Ham having flourished for the Hammers during a brief loan spell in 2021. Lingard made 16 appearances during his time at the London Stadium, scoring nine goals and contributing five assists.

In contrast to his final season at Old Trafford, the English star managed just two goals and one assist in 21 matches for the Red Devils.

He can be expected to be a huge part of Steve Cooper's Forest side next season as they look to consilidate themselves as a Premier League side.

Did former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard make the right decision?

Lingard seemingly turned down West Ham for Forest

Jesse Lingard's move to Nottingham Forest will be under scrutiny throughout next season due to the finances and player involved.

The 29-year-old is a polarizing figure and with the money Forest have paid for his services, he will need to perform.

However, we shouldn't be quick to forget the English attacker's Premier League experience.

The former Red Devil is coming into the latter stages of his career. He boasts a record of 231 appearances, 35 goals and 21 assists during his time at Manchester United.

With the FIFA World Cup in Qatar coming up in a few months, the former Manchester United man will try to make his way back into the England squad.

