"He’s just different class at the moment" - Martin Keown heaps praise on Arsenal star

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has showered praise on Bukayo Saka, declaring that he is in a class of his own at the moment. The Gunners secured a narrow 1-0 win in their UEFA Europa League Group A clash against rivals Bodo/Glimt in Norway on Thursday, October 13.

Saka, helped by a fortunate deflection, scored the only goal of the match in the 24th minute to seal the win.

Speaking on BT Sport, Keown heaped praise on the English winger at half-time, lauding him for keeping Bodo/Glimt’s full-backs on their toes. He said (via Metro):

“It hasn’t been thrilling but it shows the reputation Arsenal are building. Sometimes you need to grind out wins and stand up to the opposition and play when you can play.

“When you get the ball to players like Bukayo Saka, he’s just different class at the moment this fella. He’s got the full-back on toast tonight. It was a great run for the goal, obviously he gets lucky but it’s brilliant how he gets into that area. He’s gone to another level.”

After the match, Keown said:

“Saka’s top drawer. Tonight his class was the difference. He’s going through the gears in an Arsenal shirt now.

“All in all I think Mikel Arteta will be happy with tonight. They managed to grind out the result and they did just enough to get the win.”

Saka, who has four goals and four assists in 12 games across competitions this season, also delivered two accurate long balls and made two tackles against Bodo/Glimt.

Former England international Joe Cole lauds “wonderful” Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

Joe Cole, who scored 10 goals in 46 appearances for England, agreed with Keown’s assessment and urged the north London club to build their team around Saka.

Cole said:

“He’s got that wonderful combination of speed and control. He’s a wonderful player and every time I watch him he’s improving. You need to remember how young he is.

“He’s already one of the leaders on the pitch. He’s a fantastic footballer and one Arsenal need to tie down and build a team around.”

Saka, who is valued at a whopping €70 million (via Transfermarkt), sees his contract with the Gunners expire in June 2024.

