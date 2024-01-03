"He’s just different" - When Michael Olise's ex-teammate revealed why Manchester United target doesn't celebrate important goals 

Michael Olise is being linked with a move to Manchester United and the Crystal Palace winger was a thorn in the Red Devils' side last season.

The 22-year-old scored a last-gasp free-kick to equalize for Palace in a 1-1 draw against United in January last year. It was a stunning strike and one that merited an iconic celebration.

However, Olise appeared unfazed by the magnitude of his equalizer. He cooly walked away after netting a free-kick against one of the Premier League's biggest guns.

The young Frenchman's former Reading teammate Michael Morrison explained that this wasn't a rarity for Olise. He told The Athletic in 2021 regarding the winger's non-celebrations:

"We’d say he’s a bit weird sometimes because when he scored goals, he sometimes wouldn’t celebrate. We’d be like, ‘Mike, you’ve just scored an important goal and you’re just walking back?’. What’s he doing?"

Morrison revealed how Olise would instead celebrate in training rather than on the pitch:

"Then he’d play two-touch with the manager (Veljko Paunovic) in the gym, he’d win a point in that, and he’d be shouting and celebrating, but on a Saturday, he’d score a goal in front of the home end and just stand there."

Morrison concluded:

"We never really worked out why. He could never give us an answer but he’s just different; a special player."

Olise has been a standout performer for Palace this season, bagging five goals and one assist in nine games across competitions. The France U21 international could soon be turning out for Manchester United.

The Standard reports that the Red Devils want to make Olise one of their first signings of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era. They aren't expecting to pursue him in January but could swoop in the summer to reignite Erik ten Hag's poor attack.

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira dubbed Manchester United target Olise 'a special talent'

Patrick Vieira is a massive fan of Manchester United target Michael Olise.

Patrick Vieira gave a glowing verdict on Olise during his tenure as Palace manager. The Arsenal icon heralded the Frenchman's work ethic and his ability (via SportsMole):

"He can score goals, create chances and he is a special talent. He will improve and get better as a player. His work ethic every day has been terrific since he has been at the football club."

Olise joined the Eagles from Reading in 2021 for £8.37 million. He's gone on to score 11 goals and provided 20 assists in 80 games across competitions. He's also earned seven caps for France's U21s, bagging one goal and one assist.

The young right-winger is the perfect option to help bolster Ten Hag's attack. There are doubts about Jadon Sancho's future at Manchester United with a January exit anticipated. Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in resigning him on loan.