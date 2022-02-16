"He’s just incredible" - PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma says Kylian Mbappe is an 'alien' after Real Madrid win

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has praised Kylian Mbappe for his late goal against Real Madrid by calling him an "alien."

The Parisians dominated the game but could not find a winner until injury time when Mbappe slalomed past two defenders to beat Thibaut Courtois.

The 23-year-old could have scored more on the night, but he was thwarted well by Courtois in the Real Madrid goal.

The Belgian custodian also stopped a Lionel Messi penalty to keep his side level in the game. However, he was helpless when Mbappe broke free to score in injury time.

GOAL @goal KYLIAN MBAPPE SCORES A STOPPAGE TIME WINNER AGAINST REAL MADRID KYLIAN MBAPPE SCORES A STOPPAGE TIME WINNER AGAINST REAL MADRID ✨ https://t.co/Fn2cEa6nx5

Mbappe was perhaps the best player on the pitch on Tuesday, and Donnarumma has revealed that the attacker is extraordinary in training:

“Kylian is an alien, he’s an extra-terrestrial! You see it in training, in games between ranks, he’s just incredible. I don’t know what he’ll do next season, that is up to him, but we will enjoy him every day he’s here.”

Kylian Mbappe will hope to inspire PSG to their first-ever Champions League title

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe could potentially join Real Madrid in the summer

Mbappe was full of energy against Real Madrid as he wanted to prove a point to his potential new club.

The Frenchman pressed with energy and drove at the Real Madrid defense as Los Blancos struggled for possession for large parts of the game. He certainly deserved his late goal as it was the cherry on top of a brilliant display on the night.

GOAL @goal



Back with a bang We need to talk about Neymar's backheel assist for Kylian Mbappe 🤤Back with a bang We need to talk about Neymar's backheel assist for Kylian Mbappe 🤤Back with a bang 💥 https://t.co/54WHuDwbaD

The tie is still not over, though, as PSG will only take a narrow 1-0 lead to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will have to be more adventurous at home as they will need to score a goal. That could, in turn, make them more susceptible at the back.

Carlo Ancelotti adopted a reactive setup at the Pac des Princes to stop PSG from scoring, but it eventually backfired.

Beating Real Madrid to make it to the quarter-finals would be a massive step for Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG. Mbappe will look to shine once again in the second leg at his potential new home.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh