“He’s just a natural footballer” - Joe Cole names signing of the summer as Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea spend close to £1 billion

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea have spent almost £1bn this summer, but Joe Cole believes that it is the Reds who have secured a statement signing. The Premier League clubs have all strengthened their squad in the current transfer window, roping in multiple big names in preparation for the new season.

Ad

However, speaking to TNT Sports, the former Blues winger hailed Florian Wirtz as the signing of the summer.

"Liverpool have made a massive statement. When you see a player who can slow the game down like he can when he’s on the ball, he’s absolutely brilliant. I think it’s the signing of the summer. When was the last time Liverpool made a signing like this? For me it’s the statement signing," said Cole.

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"He’s the best young player in the world and they’ve just spent over £100m to get him. He’s just a natural footballer. The more we talk about Liverpool and their new signings, I just can’t see past them for the title now. For me they are the most clear favourites to win the league we’ve had in the last ten years. The best have got better again and they’ve raised the bar."

Ad

According to reports, the Reds have spent £263.5m this summer, while Chelsea have invested £246.1m. Arsenal, meanwhile, have forked out £194.9m, less than Manchester United, who have paid £208.4m in new signings.

Where did Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United finish in the Premier League last season?

Ruben Amorim

Liverpool won the Premier League last season, while Arsenal finished second, and Chelsea secured fourth place. Manchester United, meanwhile, ended up in 15th place.

Ad

The Red Devils, however, have invested heavily in the squad this summer to help bridge the gap. Ruben Amorim has roped in Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford to upgrade his attack.

Manchester United have also signed Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig to lead the line next campaign. Arsenal, meanwhile, have signed Viktor Gyokeres, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, and Christian Norgaard.

The Gunners, interestingly, finished second in the league for the last three seasons in a row. The north-London side missed a proven No. 9 last season, but that position has been addressed by the arrival of Gyokeres from Sporting. The Swedish striker, interestingly, will lock horns with former manager Amorim when Arsenal take on Manchester United on August 17 at Old Trafford.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More