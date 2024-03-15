"He’s just really, really made out just to be as good a footballer as he can be" - Rio Ferdinand heaps praises on Arsenal star's mentality

Rio Ferdinand has hailed Arsenal star Bukayo Saka's mentality as the England international continues to impress at the Emirates.

Saka was named the PFA Young Player of the Year last season, enjoying a stellar campaign. The pacey winger registered 15 goals and 11 assists in 48 games across competitions.

The 22-year-old has improved on those numbers during the ongoing campaign, posting 16 goals and 15 assists in 37 games across competitions. He's been essential as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal challenge for the Premier League title.

Ferdinand praised Saka's mentality and consistency, insisting that he's yet to falter. The Manchester United icon told his VIBE with FIVE podcast:

"I think Saka, mentally, just looks like he is so, so, focused and so... we ain't seen a blip in Saka yet, that tell me that there's something behind just the performance."

Saka has also excelled at international level with 11 goals and eight assists in 32 caps. He's become Gareth Southgate's first-choice right-winger for England and hasn't been fazed by any challenge put in front of him.

Ferdinand urged fans to put his footballing ability to one side and acknowledge Saka's mentality:

"There's something about Saka's whole make-up. Forget his footballing ability, you could argue one way or the other, but I think his mentality looks like he's just really, really made out just to be as good a footballer as he can be."

The Red Devils icon has performed somewhat of a U-turn after claiming the Arsenal attacker wasn't world-class. The Gunners man reacted to those comments in the best way possible with eight goals and three assists in his last nine league outings.

Bukayo Saka reacts to Arsenal booking their place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

Bukayo Saka is appearing in his first Champions League campaign.

Saka played in both legs of Arsenal's UEFA Champions League last 16 tie against Primeira Liga giants FC Porto. The two sides settled on a 1-1 draw on aggregate before heading to penalties.

The Gunners prevailed with a 4-2 victory courtesy of two brilliant saves from Spanish goalkeeper David Raya. Saka also scored during the shootout, showing composure to send his side on their way to a memorable victory.

Saka took to Instagram following the win that sent them into the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010. He said:

"Let's go! Into the quarters for the first time in 14 years. What a night and your support meant everything to us Gooners. Couldn't have done it without you all."

Arsenal have learned their fate and will face Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. They host the Bavarians at the Emirates on April 9 in the first leg with Arteta's men travelling to the Allianz Arena for the second leg on April 17.