“I was disappointed with that because it’s not needed” - Arsenal legend slams Rio Ferdinand for Bukayo Saka comments

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand over the latter's recent comments about Bukayo Saka.

Ferdinand was discussing whether Saka and his England teammate Phil Foden have achieved world-class status. In the process, the former Red Devil seemingly suggested that the 22-year-old winger has yet to hit the heights of a world-class player.

Addressing Ferdinand's comments, Wright said (via The Boot Room):

"You know the whole thing about it, when Rio said it, it feels very clickbait-y, very banal. It’s so subjective. It’s just one of those it’s just about clicks in saying something like that.

"Because I can’t imagine what Bukayo would have gone through, because let me tell you something for a fact that will happen, he will have seen it, he will have heard it and they will have had to deal with it."

He added:

"If I’m him, I’m probably a little bit p—-d off about that. And I’d probably be a bit p—-d off with Rio about it for bringing it up like it is because it’s narrative of everything, especially when you listen to TNT.

"And so, it’s something now, I’d be very interested to see his relationship going on with Rio, who for me, let’s face it, one of the most decorated players, to come with that kind of conversation does not help. It’s doesn’t help. In that particular situation, I was very disappointed with that because it’s not needed.”

Saka continues to churn up the numbers at Arsenal, having bagged 16 goals and 13 assists across competitions this campaign.

Bukayo Saka responds to Rio Ferdinand's comments claiming Arsenal star is not world-class

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka provided a diplomatic response when asked about Rio Ferdinand's comments, placing the attacker as not world-class at the moment.

The England international scored the Gunners' third goal against Newcastle United as the north Londoners completed a resounding 4-1 win on Saturday (February 24). After the match, Saka said (via SPORTbible):

"No comment. I am happy with another goal today and more importantly happy to win. I am working hard every day and giving my best. Obviously I have great teammates giving me good passes which helps as well."

Overall, Saka has scored 54 goals and assisted 53 from 213 appearances across competitions for Arsenal. He is expected to start the Gunners' next Premier League match against Sheffield United on Monday (March 4).