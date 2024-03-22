“He’s just signed a new contract, so it’s not a topic” - Erling Haaland says one Arsenal star can make Manchester City a better team

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has lavished praise on Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, claiming that the latter would make the Cityzens a better team.

The pair represent Norway and have made 27 appearances together across competitions, bagging three joint goal contributions. They're preparing to face Czechia in a friendly on Friday (March 22).

Speaking about whether Odegaard would improve Pep Guardiola's team, Haaland said (via Mirror):

"Yes, I think so. There's a good player, and a player that plays for our rivals. He's just signed a new contract, so that's not a topic, but at City we have a lot of the best players in the world."

The Gunners man has been performing well this season. He's played 36 matches across competitions, bagging nine goals and seven assists. With him being captain at the Emirates and seemingly happening with the north Londoners, a move away to Arsenal's title rivals seems unlikely.

Currently, Odegaard and Co. are top of the Premier League table, a point clear of third-placed Manchester City. The Gunners will travel to the Etihad for an all-important league clash after the international break on March 31.

Additionally, Odegaard is contracted with his current employers till 2028, and it would take an impressive transfer fee to complete a deal for the midfielder. Moreover, he would face competition from the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden at Manchester City for minutes.

Bukayo Saka leaves England camp and returns to Arsenal after picking up injury

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has returned to north London from international duty ahead of England's friendly matches against Brazil (March 23) and Belgium (March 26).

The 22-year-old winger played in his side's latest 2-1 win against Brentford (March 9) and completed the entire 90. This latest piece of news comes as a worry to Gunners' supporters, given that their club are in the midst of a title race.

Saka himself has been brilliant this season, having contributed with 16 goals and 13 assists from 37 appearances across competitions. The Football Association said in a statement (via Independent):

"Bukayo Saka has left the England camp and returned to his club for continued rehabilitation. The Arsenal forward reported to St George's Park with an injury been unable to participate in training."

This information is particularly worrying because Mikel Arteta does not have a natural left-footed winger to replace Saka.