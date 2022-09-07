"He’s just simply that guy" "Don't wanna have that Raphinha, Martinez scenario again" - Arsenal fans urge club to sign 'baller' after stellar UEFA Champions League performance

Arsenal fans are desperate to see the Gunners snap Mykhaylo Mudryk up before other clubs enter the race for the Shakhtar Donetsk attacker.

Arsenal made five additions to their squad in the recently-concluded transfer window. They signed Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos for a combined fee of around £113 million.

The Gunners were also reportedly keen to sign a winger in the final days of the window. They were credited with an interest in several attackers, including Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto.

Shakhtar's Mudryk is another player who was linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in the final stretch of the window. There were suggestions that they had agreed personal terms, but the transfer did not go through.

Mudryk has now grabbed headlines by producing a stellar performance for Shakhtar in their UEFA Champions League opener against RB Leipzig. He scored a goal and provided two assists in the Ukrainian club's 4-1 win against the Bundesliga outfit.

Arsenal fans took note of the 21-year-old's display and took to Twitter to express their thoughts on him. Some believe the Gunners should go all out to acquire his services in January.

Enganche ™ @TmEnganche Arsenal need to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk in January. He’s just simply THAT GUY. Arsenal need to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk in January. He’s just simply THAT GUY.

One Arsenal supporter stressed the need for the Gunners to sign Mudryk before other clubs start bidding for him. The fan wants the London giants to learn from their mistakes after missing out on Raphinha and Lisandro Martinez in the summer and wrote:

"Arsenal should start bidding for Mudryk before it becomes a bidding war. Don't want to have that Raphinha, [Lisandro] Martinez scenario again."

S👻 @scrapytweets Arsenal should start bidding for Mudryk before it becomes a bidding war.. Don't wanna have that Raphinha Martinez scenario again. Arsenal should start bidding for Mudryk before it becomes a bidding war.. Don't wanna have that Raphinha Martinez scenario again.

Drime - Real Yard Man @Drimehexagon Slyly Mudryk could be the 1 for Arsenal. SERIOUS BALLER Slyly Mudryk could be the 1 for Arsenal. SERIOUS BALLER

Messy Music and Ball @MessyMusik I hope Arsenal are negotiating with Shaktar for Mudryk from now. Hopefully we can get it done for January or early summer. He looks a player I hope Arsenal are negotiating with Shaktar for Mudryk from now. Hopefully we can get it done for January or early summer. He looks a player

Artetafan @Artetastyle8 Arsenal need to sign Mudryk. My word what a player. He's going to a top team soon. I think we've missed one here Arsenal need to sign Mudryk. My word what a player. He's going to a top team soon. I think we've missed one here

Dan @danjh97 Arsenal have to go back for Mykhaylo Mudryk in January, he’s such a baller. Arsenal have to go back for Mykhaylo Mudryk in January, he’s such a baller.

Some are not optimistic about Arsenal's chances of signing Mudryk

One supporter believes the Gunners have missed a trick by not signing Mudryk in the summer itself. The said fan feels the Ukrainian will end up at another European club now and wrote:

"I am emotionally invested in Mudryk coming. It’s going to hurt when he inevitably ends up at Bayern or Juventus next summer."

🦖 𝔾𝕦𝕟𝕟𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕠𝕟 🦋 @FuTlurker I am emotionally invested in Mudryk coming to Arsenal.



It’s going to hurt when he inevitably ends up at Bayern or Juventus next summer. I am emotionally invested in Mudryk coming to Arsenal. It’s going to hurt when he inevitably ends up at Bayern or Juventus next summer.

Arsenal Presser @APresserV2 Mudryk balling out in the UCL is painful to watch Mudryk balling out in the UCL is painful to watch

Mudryk rose through the ranks at Shakhtar's academy before making his senior debut in their 3-2 Ukrainian Cup win against Olimpik Donetsk in October 2018. He has since made 30 appearances across all competitions for the club, contributing to 15 goals in the process.

The attacker has scored one goal and provided three assists in four matches in all competitions for Shakhtar this season. He has a contract with the Ukrainian giants until December 2026.

