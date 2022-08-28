“He’s just a total footballer” - Jody Morris lavishes praise on Chelsea star after hard-fought win against Leicester 

Former Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris has heaped praise on Reece James after the win over Leicester City. The Englishman has been hailed as a total footballer for playing multiple roles in the game.

James started the game as a right-back today instead of his usual right wing-back position. However, he has also been playing as a right centre-back as Tuchel has deployed Ruben Loftus-Cheek on the wings.

Reece James @ReeceJames Life is about expression, have a great bank holiday weekend Life is about expression, have a great bank holiday weekend 💙 https://t.co/SQ09IE77Pl

Morris was talking on Stadium Astro after the game when he was talking highly about the 22-year-old.

The former Chelsea assistant manager said:

"He can play on the right side of a back-three, right-wing back, right back or in the midfield. I used to joke with him that we could play him up front and he'd still produce pure quality. That's what he is. He's just a total footballer."

He added:

"We're blessed in this country with great right-backs but he was the best player on the pitch today in the first half. His range of passing really came into play."

Thomas Tuchel wants two Reece James on the pitch for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has been thinking about using Reece James in the back three since the tail end of last season and was open about his plans. The manager claimed the Englishman would predominantly play as a wing-back, but there are good chances of him playing as a centre-back too.

He was quoted by SI saying:

"Would love to have two Reece James' to have the problem (of best position) solved! It is 55% towards wing-back, 45% towards back three. It depends how the opponent plays against us, do we expect a lot of possession, how is their structure for offensive transition."

He continued:

"For this can sometimes be helpful for Reece to play in back three and be the first guy to recover in transition and not be involved in attack to have his speed and physicality and protection of counter-attacks. These are the thoughts. I am leaning more into that his very best position is wing-back where he is maybe more decisive, useful. It is more demanding."

Chelsea have won two and lost once this season while also dropping points when Tottenham held them to a controversial draw at Stamford Bridge.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar