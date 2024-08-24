“He’s just won the Golden Boot today” - Ex-Arsenal star makes emphatic claim about Erling Haaland after hat-trick vs Ipswich Town

Former Arsenal attacker Paul Merson reckons Erling Haaland 'won' the Premier League Golden Boot following his hat-trick on Saturday (August 24). The 24-year-old struck twice in the first half and another in the second as Manchester City beat Ipswich Town 4-1.

Sammie Szmodics - last season's Championship top-scorer - rocked City early, breaking the deadlock inside seven minutes, but it was all Pep Guardiola's side from there.

The reigning champions would score thrice in the next nine minutes - with Haaland scoring twice - to take control of the game, which they never relinquished. Although City seemingly eased off, the Norwegian completed his hat-trick in the 88th minute.

It was Haaland's tenth hat-trick for City since arriving from Borussia Dortmund two years ago, with seven of them coming in the Premier League. He's now level with Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and five off all-time EPL hat-trick leader Sergio Aguero.

Reflecting on Haaland's latest exploits, Merson said (as per Sportbible):

"That's his tenth hat-trick for Man City ... just ridiculous. He's just won the Golden Boot today!"

With two wins in two, City are atop the standings as they seek an unprecedented fith straight Premier League title and seventh in eight years.

Erling Haaland's boss 'happy' with Ilkay Gundogan's Manchester City return

Ilkay Gundogan is back at Manchester City.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was pleased to see the return of his former captain Ilkay Gundogan. The German is back at the Etihad after spending a season at Barcelona.

Gundogan marked his second debut for City by coming on for the final 19 minutes of the Ipswich win, with Erling Haaland completing his hat-trick in the game's dying embers.

Guardiola told BBC Sport about Gundogan's return that he didn't initially plan to play the German against Ipswich:

"I was not thinking to let him play, but they are a good threat in the transitions. Gundogan reads the game perfectly. It was an incredible welcome from everyone. I'm happy because I know he is incredibly satisfied to be back."

Gundogan and Erling Haaland famously helped City to their first continental treble in the 2022-23 season - Haaland's first at the club. That made Pep Guardiola's side only the second English team - after Manchester United (1999) - to accomplish the feat.

Haaland and Co. next travel to West Ham United on August 31 as they seek to continue their perfect start to the season, having beaten Manchester United on penalties to win the FA Community Shield.

