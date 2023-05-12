“He’s kind of lost his way a little bit” – Pundit explains why he doesn’t want Chelsea star to join rivals amid rumors 

Former Rangers star Ally McCoist would love to see Chelsea star Mason Mount remain at the club amid speculation over a potential exit this summer.

The England international's contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire next summer. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, talks over an extension have been going on for quite some time. However, an agreement is yet to be reached.

In the meantime, Mount has attracted interest from various clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich ahead of the summer transfer window (via football.london).

The Merseyside outfit are said to be admirers of the English midfielder. Now that the club has relinquished their interest in Jude Bellingham, the Reds could pursue Mount in the summer.

However, McCoist wants the England international to remain at Stamford Bridge. He believes Mount can flourish under Mauricio Pochettino, who is expected to manage Chelsea next season.

When asked whether he wants Mount to stay at Chelsea, the Scottish pundit said on talkSPORT (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“I would, actually. He’s kind of lost his way a little bit. Which is A) understandable and B) acceptable, in a club that’s completely lost their way. It’s natural that younger players are going to suffer from it and maybe not fight their way through it."

He added:

“Once Pochettino or whoever comes in steadies the ship a little bit, I would like to see Mason Mount still at Chelsea. Of course I would, yes.”

It remains to be seen whether the England international will stay at the club past this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Mason Mount to stay at Chelsea - Reports

Mount's camp has been in contact with the west London outfit over the course of the season in order to extend his contract. However, the England international has not yet reached an agreement as he is reportedly seeking a deal that will see him enter the bracket of Chelsea's top earners (via Metro).

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to take over the reins at Stamford Bridge next season, with negotiations understood to be in the final stages (as per Fabrizio Romano).

The Argentine manager is a fan of Mount, who he believes can play an important role in his side at Stamford Bridge. Pochettino will reportedly ask the club to make every effort to retain the England international this summer.

Mount has registered 24 Premier League appearances for the Blues this season, recording three goals and two assists.

