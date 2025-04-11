“He’s that kind of player” - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca described the ‘perfect’ striker for Blues to sign next summer

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has described the type of striker he wants at the top end of the pitch at Stamford Bridge next season. The Blues are facing a vital clash against Ipswich Town at home this weekend (April 13), allowing the manager to discuss Tractor Boys striker Liam Delap.

The Italian stressed that his number nine, Nicolas Jackson, is already the perfect forward for his system. However, he spoke about signing the Senegalese striker's "clone", telling the press ahead of the weekend games (via Ben Jacobs on X):

"My perfect number nine is exactly Nico Jackson. We already have a number nine. It's not summer now. If we can have a copy of Nico, it's OK. I have said many times, and you can see as well, with Nico we are a better team. Nico is the one we need... We are happy with Nico. And about next season, it's not the moment [to talk about transfers]."

Enzo Maresca went on to speak about Liam Delap, who Chelsea are set to face at the Bridge on Sunday. The Italian manager was full of praise for the Ipswich forward, explaining to the press:

"In terms of numbers, Liam [Delap] is doing fantastic. I think he's scored 12 [Premier League] goals already. It's not just in terms of his numbers. The way he plays and fights and is always 'there'. But he's an Ipswich player... after the game I wish him all the best for the future.

"To compare Liam [Delap] with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, I think it's a bit early. But for sure, in terms of style he's that kind of player. They are all real nines. They are nines inside the box."

Maresca went on to insist that Nicolas Jackson was also a "good nine", noting again that the Blues were pleased with the Senegal international as their striker. Jackson has scored nine goals and assisted five in 25 Premier League appearances this season.

Chelsea could reignite interest in striker if Spurs back out of permanent deal

Chelsea are considering a move for Mathys Tel if Tottenham Hotspur do not sign the French striker on permanent terms this summer, according to GiveMeSport (via TeamTalk). Tel, who joined Spurs on loan from Bayern Munich in January, has had little impact in north London with just two goals in 10 matches.

The 19-year-old departed Germany in pursuit of more game time, with Harry Kane’s form constraining his opportunities in Bavaria. Tel agreed to the short-term switch, despite his initial reluctance to join Spurs. However, a £45 million buy option included in the deal now appears in doubt as Tottenham are uncertain about his displays.

Chelsea, who have monitored Tel since he was at Rennes, haven’t ruled out resuming talks with the player’s camp. The Blues believe that they can better nurture the forward’s development at Stamford Bridge. Either way, Tel’s long-term prospects depend now on Spurs’ actions in the coming weeks.

