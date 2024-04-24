"He’s that kind of talent" - Joe Cole believes Chelsea have a player who could become 'an absolute legend' in football

Former Chelsea forward Joe Cole has claimed that Cole Palmer could leave the sport as an "absolute legend" if he continues his performances from this season.

The Englishman left Manchester City for regular playing time last summer and has been the shining light for the Blues in an otherwise off-color season.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were handed a beating at the hands of Arsenal following their 0-5 defeat at the Emirates on April 23. Palmer missed the game because of sickness.

Joe Cole believes that the 21-year-old could be the difference maker for the Blues. He believes that the youngster could go down as one of the most prolific players if he continues with his purple patch. He said (via TBR Football):

"He could leave the sport as an absolute legend of the game. He’s that kind of talent. He’s a hard player to coach because nothing stands out. My thing with Cole would be to just keep doing what you’re doing. The sky is the limit, he’s one who’s missed us all, we always knew he was talented, but we didn’t know he’s as good as he is. Football wise there isn’t much he can’t do."

Palmer stood out in Chelsea's Premier League clash against Everton, where they won 6-0 at home before facing Arsenal. The former City player netted a perfect hat-trick before going ahead and scoring a penalty that became a matter of much tittle-tattle.

He has scored 20 Premier League goals in 28 games this season and stands next to Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot. He has also provided nine league assists.

Chelsea broke several records in their game against Arsenal, just not the kinds they would've wanted to

The Gunners' game against Chelsea was a crucial one for them to remain title contenders. For the west London club, it was about catapulting from their FA Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of Manchester City. They also need to push their chances for a European spot.

However, to say they were outplayed would be an understatement. This was their worst defeat to Arsenal in all the 209 games they've played against one another.

The Blues also broke their record for conceding the most goals in a Premier League season. Chelsea have now conceded 57 goals this season with six games still to play.

The Blues have been trophyless since they won the UEFA Champions League (UCL) in 2021. Interestingly, Kai Havertz, who scored the only goal in the Champions League final for Chelsea against Manchester City, bagged a brace for Arsenal in their 5-0 thumping.

Pochettino's men will be going back to the drawing board to reflect on their recent defeat. They will then return to Premier League action against Aston Villa at Villa Park on April 27.