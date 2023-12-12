"He’s the King of European success" - Dutch legend explains why Carlo Ancelotti is greater than Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola

Former Netherlands international Ruud Gullit has explained why Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti trumps Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola as Europe's best manager.

While all three aforementioned names are legendary in their own right and won the UEFA Champions League multitple times, Ancelotti has achieved the feat with more than one club.

The Los Blancos boss is one of the most successful managers in the game's history, being the first to win top-flight titles in all five of Europe's top-five leagues. Real Madrid's 14th Champions League triumph in 2022 made him the first tactician to win the hallowed competition more than once with multiple clubs.

The win also made Ancelotti the first manager to win the competition four times. Having led Los Blancos to their La Decima in 2014, Ancelotti has also won the competition twice with AC Milan (2003 and 2007). Considering the Italian's success in the competition, Gullit said.

“I think Ancelotti is a bit greater than Sir Alex (Ferguson) and Pep (Guardiola) due to the UEFA Champions League trophies he has won. He’s the King of European success,” Gullit told The Gambling Zone (as per Madrid Universal).

“Both Pep and Sir Alex are a part of history, but let’s look at what Ancelotti has achieved. He’s the King of Kings, better than anyone else, and I’m very proud of him” he added.

Guardiola is one of four managers to win the Champions League at least thrice (Barcelona-2009, 2011; Manchester City-2023). Ferguson, meanwhile, managed Manchester United to the 1999 and 2008 titles.

How has Carlo Ancelotti fared this season?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have made a good start to the season under Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos have won 12 of their 16 games in La Liga, losing once, and are two points behind surprise leaders Girona (41).

Ancelotti's side have been perfect in the UEFA Champions League, winning all five games, sealing their place in the knockouts with a game to spare. They travel to Union Berlin on Tuesday (December 12).

A win there will make Los Blancos as the only side, along with Bayern Munich, to register three perfect group stage competitions in the Champions League. Los Blancos have achieved the feat in 2011-12 and 2014-15.