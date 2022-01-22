"He's such a Klopp forward" - Liverpool fans urge club to make audacious transfer swoop for Arsenal star

A section of Liverpool fans online have urged their side to sign highly-rated Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli in the upcoming transfer window.

Gabriel Martinelli put in an impressive display for Arsenal despite losing 2-0 to Jurgen Klopp's side in the Carabao Cup semi-final. The Brazilian forward troubled right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and even got the better of the Englishman on a few occasions.

That performance prompted Klopp to praise Martinelli following their Carabao Cup tie. The German tactician was quoted as saying:

"Martinelli by the way, everybody should remember that name because he's an outstanding player."

With Jurgen Klopp publicly praising the Gunners' star, certain sections of Liverpool fans online urged the club to make a move to bring Martinelli to Anfield. Here are some of the best tweets from a few Reds supporters:

The Reds secured passage to the final of the Carabao Cup final following their win at the Emirates Stadium. A brace from Portuguese forward Diogo Jota was enough for Jurgen Klopp to reach his second League Cup final as Liverpool manager. They will now face Chelsea in the final on the 27th of February.

However, Gabriel Martinelli has shown why he is so highly rated. The 20-year-old forward has been slowly establishing himself into the first-team in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese forward has been frozen out of the team by manager Mikel Arteta on disciplinary grounds.

Liverpool and Arsenal could both do with attacking reinforcements

Both Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp could do with bringing in an additional player to bolster their attack in the long-term.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was Arsenal's main source of goals but does not seem to have a future at the club. As things stand, Mikel Arteta's side have been linked with a move for Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic. The 21-year-old forward has scored 20 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions this season.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are currently competing across all fronts without forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. The duo are competing in the Africa Cup of Nations at the moment.

The Reds might need attacking reinforcements due to the current contract scenario of their attackers. The front three of Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino all have their contracts expiring in 18 months time and are not getting any younger either.

As things stand, there are no advancements in the contract negotiations between the club and the players. Apart from the three aforementioned players, there is a big question mark on the future of forward Divock Origi as well.

