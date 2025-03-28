“He’s the leader” - Ex-Barcelona star Gaizka Mendieta picks his candidate to win 2025 Ballon d'Or

Former Barcelona midfielder Gaizka Mendieta has backed Raphinha to win the Ballon d'Or this year. He heaped praise on his abilities and contributions this season and also hailed him as a leader.

Raphinha has been tremendous for Barca under Hansi Flick this season since moving to the left side of the attack. He has scored 27 goals and provided 20 assists in 42 games across competitions. He has already helped them win the Supercopa de España, and they are still competing for the treble.

Hence, many believe Raphinha is a good candidate to win the Ballon d'Or this year. Former Barcelona midfielder Gaizka Mendieta has also backed the Brazilian to win the coveted prize, saying (via Barca Universal):

“For me, he’s a candidate for the Ballon d'Or for his numbers, his performance, and for being a leading captain. We saw in the match against Atletico that he fights for the last ball to score another goal. He’s the leader a team like Barça needs."

Raphinha was recently involved in an altercation with Argentina players during their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier on March 25. Sharing his thoughts on that incident, Mendieta said:

“When you make certain statements, you take a risk and you can quickly walk away with your ears down. I don’t think he did it to provoke, but rather he got carried away by emotion and by what that match means for Brazil and Argentina."

The Barcelona winger failed to make an impact for Brazil against Argentina as they lost 4-1. However, winning a treble with Barcelona will certainly set him up to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Ballon d'Or 2025 candidate Raphinha explains how Hansi Flick convinced him to stay at Barcelona last summer

While the winger has hit excellent form this season, Raphinha was close to leaving Barcelona last summer. There were multiple reports claiming he is set to leave, especially with Lamine Yamal's emergence in his preferred right-wing position. However, Hansi Flick's appointment as head coach played a big role in the Brazilian staying at the club.

Raphinha recently shared:

"The time after Copa America was very problematic. Every day there was news that I was going one way or the other, and I was also considering leaving Barcelona because there were some things I didn't feel good about personally."

"Hansi (Flick, coach) called me and told me to show up for training before making any decisions. He wanted to talk to me and he told me he was counting on me. That was an important point in my decision to stay. I talked to my wife and said, 'If he's a fair guy and sees us players for our commitment to training, I'll give him one week to like me as a player'."

Raphinha joined Barcelona from Leeds United in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of €58 million. He has recorded 47 goals and 45 assists in 129 games for them, winning multiple trophies.

