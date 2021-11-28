“He’s a leader of men” – Jody Morris backs Chelsea star to become a future manager

Former Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris believes that Chelsea’s Brazilian defender, Thiago Silva, will 'definitely' move into management at the end of his illustrious career. Morris, who served as part of Frank Lampard's first-team coaching staff during his stint at Chelsea, worked with the 37-year-old centre-back at Stamford Bridge.

According to the coach, the Chelsea star always discussed games and team performances with Frank Lampard:

"I was always a fan of Thiago Silva. The way he reads the game, how intuitive he was. So he couldn’t speak good English but the amount of meetings that he’d want to have with Frank discussing how we played. Even before he’d played a game, I remember we were coming back from a game and Thiago was on the phone wanting to discuss the game with the manager."

Morris had no doubt that the Chelsea defender would venture into management after the end of his playing career, even calling Silva a "leader of men."

Despite signing for Chelsea at 36 years of age, Thiago Silva has not slowed down. He has adapted expertly to the Premier League, becoming an integral part of a stalwart Chelsea defense that has attracted so much praise this season.

The former PSG star's performances for the Blues have made comparisons between Silva and legendary Chelsea captain John Terry inevitable. Morris pitched in with his thoughts:

"He reminds me of JT [John Terry]. I’d think I don’t want to bring that ball down and play, little bit risky, just clear it but JT would bring the ball down, cushioned header, right foot, left foot, play through the lines. Thiago’s just the same."

It is harder to defend against Messi than Ronaldo: Thiago Silva ready for Cristiano Ronaldo threat on Sunday

Chelsea star Thiago Silva is prepared to face Cristiano Ronaldo in Chelsea's Premier League clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge today. Speaking to ESPN in 2018, the veteran defender said that while neither player is easy to defend against, Messi has given him more trouble in the past:

"The small difference is that Messi, with the ball in a one-on-one or a two-on-one, is difficult to stop. With Ronaldo, I am not saying that it is easy, but one player can mark and the other can monitor - doing that gives you more security at the back. However, Messi and Ronaldo are both players capable of incredible things - like Neymar. I believe, though, that it is harder to defend against Messi than it is against Ronaldo."

Chelsea will be looking to continue their excellent run of form against a Manchester United side that have won just one of their last seven Premier League matches.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee