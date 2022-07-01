"He's not a legend for me" - Darren Lewis says PSG star Neymar has not produced as many 'moments of genius' like Ronaldo Ronaldinho, Rivaldo 

TalkSPORT pundit Darren Lewis feels Neymar is not a legend when compared to the likes of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and other Brazilian greats. He further said that the Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) winger has not lived up to the pressure that surrounds him.

The Ligue 1 giants are reportedly keen to sell the Brazilian superstar as they plan to rebuild the squad in Paris. Despite signing an extension last year, the Brazilian could be on his way out this summer.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“I can’t recall as many moments of genius as I can from Ronaldo, Ronaldinho etc..”



Darren Lewis argues why Neymar can’t be labelled as a Brazilian ‘legend’. “He’s not a legend, for me!”“I can’t recall as many moments of genius as I can from Ronaldo, Ronaldinho etc..”Darren Lewis argues why Neymar can’t be labelled as a Brazilian ‘legend’. “He’s not a legend, for me!” ❌“I can’t recall as many moments of genius as I can from Ronaldo, Ronaldinho etc..”🇧🇷 Darren Lewis argues why Neymar can’t be labelled as a Brazilian ‘legend’. https://t.co/jcgOqRtKOY

Speaking on talkSPORT, Lewis claimed the Brazilian has not been at his best, and when compared against Aldair, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho etc, he is nowhere near them.

"He's not a legend for me, he's scored some good goals, he has been a good player. I've been seeing Brazilian football since 1982, I've seen the likes of Sócrates, Aldair, Falcao, Romario, Ronaldo...I think he scored over 750 goals (Romario), he was just a machine, he was special, his partnership with Bebeto in the USA '94 World Cup was exceptional."

Lewis added:

"I don't recall as many moments of genius as like a Romario, Bebeto, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Juninho. I think Neymar has had a huge amount of pressure on him and I'm not sure he's always lived upto that pressure."

Neymar eyeing Champions League trophy with PSG?

In a conversation with GOAL last month, Neymar's agent Wagner Ribeiro said that his player is unlikely to leave PSG this summer. He also added that the Brazilian winger is keen to win the UEFA Champions League with the Parisian club.

"Neymar has a dream: to be champion of the Champions League with PSG. Despite all the rumors regarding a possible exit, he is very motivated and will not stop until he achieves it."

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Neymar's final eight games of 2021/22 for PSG:



🟡 vs Metz

🟡 vs Troyes

🟡 vs Strasbourg

🟡 vs Lens

🟡 vs Marseille

🟡 vs Clermont Foot

vs Lorient

🟡 vs Monaco



Eventful, to say the least Neymar's final eight games of 2021/22 for PSG:🟡 vs Metz🟡 vs Troyes🟡 vs Strasbourg🟡 vs Lens🟡 vs Marseille🟡 vs Clermont Footvs Lorient🟡 vs MonacoEventful, to say the least 🇫🇷 Neymar's final eight games of 2021/22 for PSG: ⚽🟡 vs Metz⚽🟡 vs Troyes🅰️🟡 vs Strasbourg🅰️🟡 vs Lens⚽🟡 vs Marseille⚽⚽⚽🅰️🟡 vs Clermont Foot⚽⚽ vs Lorient🟡 vs Monaco😜 Eventful, to say the least https://t.co/BxYitfh8f3

Speaking about the players around him and the chances of him staying, he added:

"Of course. Every year that passes, Nasser Al Khelaïfi (president of PSG) improves the team in every way. They just finished the training center, which will be one of the best. And now he wants to have the best French players at PSG."

Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez on El Chiringuito TV claimed that PSG had offered the Brazilian to Real Madrid for €50 million. Barcelona are also reportedly keeping tabs on the player's situation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far