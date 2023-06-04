"He's at a level I've never seen before" - Portugal manager Roberto Martinez heaps praises on Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has lauded Cristiano Ronaldo for playing at a level he's "never seen before" ahead of the return of international games this month.

The Seleccao resume their Euro 2024 qualifiers this month by hosting Bosnia and Hoerzegovina on June 17 followed by a visit to Iceland four days later. Martinez has announced his 25-man squad for the double-header, and Ronaldo is a headline inclusion.

The Al-Nassr star has started the qualifying campaign brightly, netting four goals in two games. He struck braces in their 4-0 win over Liechtenstein and 6-0 victory over Luxembourg as Martinez's era has got off to a great start.

Ahead of their latest set of games, the Spaniard has heaped praise on the 38-year-old, who could hit a record-extending 200 appearances with Portugal this month. Martinaz told talkSPORT about the player:

"When you see that a player has played 50 games for the national team, that's a very good career. When you see a player reaching 100 games for the national team, he's obviously an iconic figure."

Martinez continued:

"When we are talking of Cristiano Ronaldo, it's a unique case. A player who could reach 200 games for the national team. I think it takes a completely new direction of how to look at the profession."

The former Everton and Belgium manager waxed lyrical about Ronaldo's professional approach and unquenching desire to get better:

"Cristiano Ronaldo takes a look at how to deal with the profession, how to live professionally, how to be maximalist, and how to be a great person who just wants to get better. He's at a level I've never seen before."

Ronaldo's future came under question after Portugal's disappointing exit in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to Morocco. However, Martinez has stressed on his importance to the side since taking charge.

Ronaldo on course for new milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo is equivalent with records. He's already the highest goalscorer in men's international football with 122 goals and has earned the most number of caps with 198.

Later this month, he could also become the first player in international football history to hit 200 caps with the national team. Ronaldo has been called up for their games to Bosnia and Iceland, and given the trust Martinez pins on him, you can bet the Al-Nassr star to start both games.

Another feather to his already bulging cap.

