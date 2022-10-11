“He’s on the same level as Kevin de Bruyne” – Manchester United linked midfielder receives glowing verdict from teammate 

Lazio skipper Ciro Immobile has heaped praise on long-time Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, insisting that he is on the same level as Manchester City maestro Kevin de Bruyne.

The Lazio star has scored four goals and claimed seven assists in 12 games across competitions in the 2022-23 season. Out of his 11 goal contributions, 10 (3 goals, 7 assists) have come in Serie A, helping Lazio climb to third place in the rankings.

B/R Football @brfootball Kevin De Bruyne moves into fifth outright in all-time Premier League assists with 95 Kevin De Bruyne moves into fifth outright in all-time Premier League assists with 95 🔥 https://t.co/sA2u9zxZKU

City ace De Bruyne is hailed as one of the best midfielders on the planet, and according to Immobile, Milinkovic-Savic is just as magical as the Belgian. Speaking about the Manchester United target, Immobile said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Trust me, Sergej Milinković-Savić is magic. He's on the same level of Kevin de Bruyne.”

Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move to United for several years, but the transfer is yet to materialize. According to the Manchester Evening News, the Serbian footballer, whose contract expires in June 2024, could be on the move next summer, with United being touted as his possible destination.

Milinkovic-Savic, 27, reportedly has a great relationship with Lazio president Claudio Lotito and director of football Igli Tare and could convince them to let him leave.

According to Romano, Lazio want at least €75 million to sell their prized possession.

Giuseppe Bergomi urges Milinkovic-Savic to snub Manchester United

Former Italy and Inter Milan defender Giuseppe Bergomi has urged Milinkovic-Savic not to sign for Premier League giants Manchester United. According to the Italian football pundit, he would not be able to thrive at Old Trafford, insisting that his qualities were not a good fit for the club.

101 Great Goals @101greatgoals



Sergej Milinković-Savić has three goals and three assists in those last three games.



Sergej Milinković-Savić has three goals and three assists in those last three games.

Lazio become the first team in Serie A history to win three consecutive games 4-0.

Bergomi backed the Serbia international to join crosstown rivals Manchester City instead, claiming that he would have a De Bruyne-like impact at the Etihad Stadium. Bergomi told LazioNews24 (via The Peoples Person):

“But why don’t the top clubs come to take him (Milinkovic-Savic)? That’s what I’m wondering.

“He has to choose the right team for his qualities. If you send him to Manchester United it’s not good – if he goes to City he does like De Bruyne.”

Since joining from Genk in 2015, Milinkovic-Savic has featured in 306 games for Lazio across competitions, recording 62 goals and 58 assists.

