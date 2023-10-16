"He's on a level of his own!" - Vinicius Jr wants Real Madrid to sign striker with 220 goals to bolster their attack

Vinicius Jr wants Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid. He believes the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star, who has scored 220 goals for the Ligue 1 side, is possibly the best player in the world right now.

Speaking to L'Equipe, the Brazilian star said that he has not been messaging Mbappe like he did with Jude Bellingham. He only texted the Englishman as he knew the move was possible and pushed for it. He said:

"No, it's different! Kylian has his situation. With Jude he knew he could move in this summer. And it's perfect that it happened like this. But here everyone wants to play with Kylian. I hope it happens one day, hopefully. He is one of the best players, perhaps the best of all today. He's on a level of his own!"

Real Madrid are reportedly waiting for Mbappe to make a decision but PSG want to extend his contract. The Frenchman has reportedly given up on his loyalty bonus, which was due next summer, and is expected to leave when his deal expires at the end of the ongoing season.

Vinicius Jr has been waiting for Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr has been pushing for Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid since 2019. He was talking to Telefoot's Julien Maynard when he claimed that all Madridistas wanted the Frenchman to join Los Blancos and believed that the move was close. He said:

"Of course I know that all Real Madrid fans are dreaming of Mbappe. But it's not just Madrid fans but fans of every team. Everybody wants to see him here [in La Liga] soon and I think he will come. There's no doubt we'd win a lot of trophies together. We don't really know each other but we chat on Instagram, we send each other messages. I really look up to him, he's already won a lot of titles and if he really is going to come [to Madrid] that would be great."

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he dreams of playing for Madrid but is currently focused on PSG. The Frenchman reportedly has no plans to sign a new deal at the club and will become a free agent at the end of the season.