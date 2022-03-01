"He's not a liar" - Pierre Menes claims PSG star Kylian Mbappe is yet to decide on future

French journalist Pierre Menes has insisted that PSG ace Kylian Mbappe has not yet decided which club he will play for next season. The renowned analyst believes the Frenchman will make up his mind after the second leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League last-16 clash with Real Madrid.

Numerous reports have linked the 2018 World Cup winner with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid over the last few months. Many claim the French superstar, whose contract expires in June, has already signed a pre-agreement with Madrid and will join them for free next summer.

Menes, however, has adamantly claimed that Mbappe is still deciding on his future, and the outcome will depend on the Champions League last-16 return leg.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid will be OFFICIAL once the season ends. @goal & @spox_news #rmalive | Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid will be OFFICIAL once the season ends. 🚨🚨| Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid will be OFFICIAL once the season ends. 🐢🔜⚪ @goal & @spox_news #rmalive https://t.co/IqJP5QmHpy

Taking Mbappe’s recent interview — where he expressed his desire to surpass Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani’s PSG goal tally — into context, Menes wrote (via Le10Sport):

“Kylian never talks in the air, and he's not a liar. These two points make it clear that he has not yet decided for his future. From there, if he stays at PSG, one of his goals will be to beat Cavani's record.”

The 58-year-old journalist advised the 23-year-old forward to remain at the Parc des Princes for at least one more season. He also suggested that Madrid fans would welcome him “like a king” when PSG travel to Madrid for the return leg of their Champions League last-16.

He added:

“He should stay at least one more season. I think a lot of things will depend on the match in Madrid: qualifying, not qualifying, the welcome… If the people of Madrid aren't too dumb, they should welcome him more like a king than like a plague victim.”

The former AS Monaco starlet has featured in 34 games this season, registering 24 goals and 17 assists across all competitions.

Messi and Mbappe’s partnership shines in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over St. Etienne

The Parisiens cruised to a comfortable 3-1 win against St. Etienne on Saturday night, courtesy of Danilo Pereira’s goal and Kylian Mbappe’s brace. The 2018 World Cup winner opened the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain in the 42nd minute and completed his brace two minutes into the second half.

Lino Sarkcess Reddington 🇬🇭 @mikelino_1

This is what you get from Messi when he is not scoring.



Creator 🏽 Messi assisted Mbappe from here.This is what you get from Messi when he is not scoring.Creator Messi assisted Mbappe from here. This is what you get from Messi when he is not scoring. Creator 👍🏽🐐 https://t.co/9a1giMiZNx

Lionel Messi set up both of his goals, finding the Frenchman with two immaculate passes inside the penalty area. So far, Messi has set up four of Mbappe’s goals in the French top-flight this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy