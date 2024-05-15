"He's a light switch player" - Mark Goldbridge makes bold prediction over Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, insists he shouldn't go to Euro 2024

Mark Goldbridge has backed Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford to bounce back from this season's struggles and potentially be Player of the Year. The England international has nosedived from a stellar previous season and has dealt with issues on and off the pitch.

The United Stand presenter predicted the 26-year-old to have an amazing year (via his fan channel):

"Marcus Rashford will have an amazing year next year. Marcus Rashford might even win Player of the Year in the Premier League next year."

Goldbridge touched on Marcus Rashford's topsy-turvy form that often leads to a superb season followed by one to forget. He suggested missing England's Euro 2024 campaign will do him good:

"He's a light switch player. He has a s**t season and then he has a great season. I think he'll have a good season next year. The best thing that could happen to Rashford is he doesn't get picked for the Euros, he goes back to America and gets himself super fit, focused metally and physically."

Rashford has struggled this season with eight goals and five assists in 40 games across competitions. It's an alarming drop off from the career-best tally of 30 goals and 10 assists in 56 games last season.

The 60-cap England international showed indiscipline at the start of the year after calling in sick for training. He'd been out binge drinking until the early hours of the morning and was docked two weeks wages as a punishment.

Erik ten Hag backed Marcus Rashford amid suggestions the Manchester United star wasn't motivated

Erik ten Hag came to Marcus Rashford's defense.

Rashford has cut a frustrated figure during much of Manchester United's season that will end without a top-four finish. He's been unable to hit the extraordinary heights of the 2022-23 campaign that had many suggesting he was one of Europe's best forwards.

Some feel the Red Devils academy graduate isn't motivated enough. Fans have been particularly disappointed by his lack of pressing during games when his side are on the back foot.

Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane also recently questioned Rashford's state of mind. This led to a response from his stepbrother and agent who felt they shouldn't air their concerns publicly.

Erik ten Hag weighed in on the situation last month and argued that Rashford is eager to be successful at Old Trafford. The Dutch coach said (via BBC Sport):

"I think he has a big motivation because he wants to be successful with us. He wants to score goals but he wants to win trophies and we still have a chance in the FA Cup."

Rashford is viewed as one of the more experienced heads at Manchester United now as he's been a senior team member since 2016. He's one appearance away from reaching 400 games for his boyhood club and he's won five major trophies.