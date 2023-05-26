“He’s lightning” – Wes Brown claims Manchester United star makes defenders ‘afraid’ 

Wes Brown has praised Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho for his performance in their 4-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday.

The 19-year-old came off the bench and bolstered his side's attack with his pace and directness in a promising cameo.

In the 76th minute, he maneuvered his way past two defenders on the left flank to create an opening for Fred, whose shot was albeit blocked.

Garnacho later had tired his own luck at goal, but his first effort was deflected off the bar with Kepa Arrizabalaga beaten. He then watched as the Chelsea goalkeeper denied him in the 90th minute with a superb reaction save.

Brown, a former Champions League-winning Manchester United player, heaped praise on Garnacho for his performance in the match. Speaking to MUTV, he said (via United In Focus):

“As soon as he comes on you see the twinkle in everybody’s eyes. He’s lightning. Defenders are afraid of him.”

On any other day, Garnacho might as well have had a goal or two for such a performance, but it mattered little as Manchester United ended up sealing a confident win.

Casemiro opened the scoring in the sixth minute before Anthony Martial doubled their advantage in the added minutes of the opening stanza. Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute while Marcus Rashford added a fourth, five minutes later.

Joao Felix pulled a goal back for Chelsea in the penultimate minute of normal time. The win officially confirmed Manchester United's qualification in the Champions League next season.

Garnacho has a bright future at Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho's talents were on full display yesterday even though he had only 15 minutes to express himself.

The Spaniard's pace is electric, his first-touches are class, and he possesses a keen eye for goal too, as demonstrated by his two good efforts late on.

Unfortunately, Garnacho has accumulated only 492 minutes of action with senior players getting more gametime than him. But it's clear that he deserves more as the 18-year-old can be a real menace in attack.

Head coach Erik ten Hag has a good record with young players and Garnacho can become unstoppable under the Dutchman's tutelage in the future with consistent playing time.

Poll : 0 votes