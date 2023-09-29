"He’s like a brother to me" - Ryan Gravenberch opens up on his admiration for Arsenal star, admits he'd love it if Liverpool signed him

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch recently said that he would like to bring compatriot and Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber to Anfield if given a chance.

Timber joined the Gunners from Ajax for around €40 million this summer. He made two appearances across competitions this season but suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury against Nottingham Forest in his first Premier League game. The versatile defender is expected to be out of action for an extended period.

Gravenberch, meanwhile, was a late addition to Liverpool's squad in the summer, arriving from Bayern Munich for €40 million. He has made four appearances across competitions for the Reds, providing two assists. The youngster is the third Dutchman in their squad alongside Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo.

In a recent Q&A session on Reddit with Sky Sports, Gravenberch was asked:

“If you and the Dutch gang could recruit another compatriot to Liverpool, who would you want it to be and why?”

He replied:

“I would maybe go for a good friend of mine, Jurrien Timber. I played my whole life with him. He’s like a brother to me. That’s why I chose him.”

Timber and Gravenberch have shared the pitch 129 times with Ajax and the Netherlands. Arsenal are set to visit Anfield on December 23 this season but Timber will miss the clash due to injury.

Meanwhile, the Reds are currently second in the Premier League table, two points above the Gunners in fifth.

Arsenal and Liverpool remain the only unbeaten English teams this season

Both sides have had a terrific start to the 2023-24 season across competitions. After Manchester City's defeat to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup third round on September 27, Arsenal and Liverpool are the only unbeaten English teams.

The Gunners started their campaign with the FA Community Shield triumph, beating Manchester City on penalties. They have beaten Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League, while drawing with Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal also hammered PSV Eindhoven 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League group stage before getting past Brentford in the EFL Cup third round.

Liverpool, meanwhile, started their season with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the league and have won every game since. They have beaten Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United in the league.

The Reds also defeated LASK in the UEFA Europa League group stage and Leicester City in the EFL Cup third round.