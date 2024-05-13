“He’s like dynamite on the pitch” - Emmanuel Petit urges Arsenal to sign Manchester United outcast

Arsenal icon Emmanuel Petit has advised his former club to pursue Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho this summer. The Frenchman believes Sancho would be a great signing for the Gunners.

Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in January after a public falling out with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag in September last year. The English attacker rubbished Ten Hag's claims that his training was subpar, calling his manager out on social media for casting aspersions that were not true.

Sancho has been enjoying life in Germany since, contributing three goals and two assists in 19 games across all competitions for Dortmund. He's helped them reach the UEFA Champions League final, where they will face Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old's loan deal ends in the summer and his contract with Manchester United expires in 2026. If Ten Hag remains their manager this summer, the club could be looking to cash in on Sancho.

Petit has been impressed with his performances in Europe recently and believes the Gunners should go for Sancho should he be available in the summer. The former Arsenal and Chelsea star told Grosvenor Sport (as quoted by GOAL):

"I was saying how impressed I was with Jadon Sancho in the Champions League on commentary - he looks like a new player, so fit, thin and explosive. He’s like dynamite on the pitch, so explosive on the ball with [Karim] Adeyemi on the left flank - so hard to catch."

He added:

"He’s back to his best and Man United look so far away from them, so if Arsenal want him, why not? You can put the best player in the world at Man United at the moment and they’d look average in two months."

Arsenal will next face Everton on the final day of the Premier League on May 19. Meanwhile, Manchester United have Newcastle United (H) and Brighton & Hove Albion (A) left to play this season.

Emmanuel Petit names Arsenal star who's 'a better player' than Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

Emmanuel Petit believes Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is a better player and leader than Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. The Frenchman feels the Portuguese midfielder lacks the standards required to play for the Gunners.

Odegaard has played a crucial role in Arsenal's title charge in the last two seasons. He helped them dominate the league for 248 days last term but they failed to get over the line. He has scored 11 goals and provided nine assists in 47 games in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Fernandes has been in great form for the Red Devils and has arguably been their best player this season, contributing 15 goals and 11 assists in 45 games. However, Petit believes the Manchester United captain would not be a good fit at the Emirates. He said (via Express Sport):

“Should Arsenal sign Fernandes as back-up to Odegaard? To be honest, Odegaard is a better player than him and I’m not that convinced with Fernandes."

“He’s the captain and one of their better players, but I’m not sure Arsenal need him. Odegaard also has a better mentality and isn’t always upset, throwing his arms up in the air to his team-mates."

“When you’re captain, you have to be a leader in difficult times and show why you’re the captain. The behaviour of Arsenal players and their commitment to the cause, I’m not sure Fernandes has the same standards."

Arsenal currently sit atop the Premier League table, a point above Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Manchester United, meanwhile, are eighth.