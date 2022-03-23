“He’s like a father to me” – Liverpool star reserves highest praise for relationship with Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker revealed some heartwarming details about his relationship with manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazilian has established himself as one of the best keepers in the world since joining Liverpool from Roma in July 2018. His £66.8 million fee made him the most expensive goalkeeper of the time. The record, however, was broken by Chelsea when they signed Kepa Arrizabalaga just weeks later for £72 million.

Alisson has already won both the Premier League and the Champions League titles at Anfield. He will be looking to help his side to win a quadruple this season.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, the goalkeeper claimed that he immediately bonded with Klopp and claimed that the manager is like a father to him. He said:

"Yeah, it is a really good relationship. He’s like a father to me. When I spoke with him for the first time on a FaceTime video call, he just answered the call and started to smile, I started to smile and we could already see that we would have a connection. I think I have some feelings about life and how life works which are similar to him."

Alisson also praised Klopp’s methodologies and said that he loves his life at Liverpool. He added:

"I really like the way he works and the way he makes the team feel comfortable and at the same time puts pressure on us. He’s a guy who is always happy, but when you go onto the pitch it’s hard work, serious work and he’s a top manager, so all those things contribute to a good relationship. I really love to be here and working with him. I love my life here at Liverpool."

Liverpool gear up for crucial run of fixtures as quadruple looms on the horizon

Manchester City seemed to be running away with the Premier League trophy just a few weeks ago with a 12-point lead at the top. However, the loss to Tottenham Hotspur on 19th February and the draw against Crystal Palace on 14th March have allowed the Merseysiders to catch up. The Reds are now just a point behind City.

The two sides will play a potential title decider on 10th April at the Etihad Stadium.

In the Champions League, the Reds have a comparatively easier fixture in the form of Benfica in the quarter-finals. Jurgen Klopp will be optimistic about his team’s chances even though they struggled against Inter Milan in the Round of 16.

Domestically, Manchester City are set to be the biggest thorn in Klopp's side in the FA Cup as well. The two clash against each other in the semi-finals, with the winner set to face the winners between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the final.

Additionally, the Reds have a tougher set of fixtures in the Premier League. They will face the likes of Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur before the end of the season.

