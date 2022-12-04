“He’s like Kante” – Diego Forlan makes interesting claim about France superstar Kylian Mbappe amid impressive FIFA World Cup campaign 

Diego Forlan made an interesting claim involving France superstar Kylian Mbappe during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe has once again turned out to be pivotal for Didier Deschamps' team during the tournament in Qatar. He has already scored three goals and is at the top of the chart in the race for the Golden Boot along with the likes of Alvaro Morata, Cody Gakpo, Marcus Rashford, Enner Valencia, and Lionel Messi.

Forlan pointed out that while Mbappe's impact on the pitch is not always evident, his absence can be felt. The characteristic is akin to that of Chelsea star N'Golo Kante.

Speaking to L'Equipe, the 2010 World Cup Golden Ball winner said:

"For the moment, he is the best player in France and even in this World Cup. He's like (N'Golo) Kante. He does not stand out but when he is not there, it is felt."

B/R Football @brfootball Kylian Mbappé is the current favorite for the World Cup Golden Boot Kylian Mbappé is the current favorite for the World Cup Golden Boot 🎯 https://t.co/XUNdkHV308

Kante missed the World Cup due to injury. He was one of the key players for Les Blues during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The likes of Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema, and more also missed the Qatar showpiece. Despite those misses, Forlan is confident that Didier Deschamps' side can win the tournament in Qatar as he said:

"Yes, because since the start of this competition, France has shown that it is very good."

Former France defender Patrice Evra named the two players who are doing more than Kylian Mbappe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Kylian Mbappe

Patrice Evra recently claimed that Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann are doing more than Kylian Mbappe for the French side in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The former Manchester United left-back said (via India Today):

“Ousmane Dembele is doing more than Mbappe. Dembele is destroying every full-back. For me, he's the player of the tournament for France so far. Mbappe, I'm not surprised by him. He's breaking records, he's already on three goals. But Dembele is a threat every minute. Every time he's got the ball, he's been a threat. That's the player I hope stays fit, because he's France's most threatening player."

UtdTruthful @Utdtruthful The one that nobody will mention here is Ousmane Dembele. What a player The one that nobody will mention here is Ousmane Dembele. What a player👏 https://t.co/GQBR0qjtc4

Evra further praised Griezmann, saying:

“I’ve been impressed with Antoine Griezmann. He's been a key player. He's tackling like N'Golo Kante. I know Griezmann, he's not the type of player you'd see doing those things. The game against Denmark, I was like, 'wow'. He was like the boss, he was the maestro. He didn't get enough credit."

Get Argentina vs Australia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes