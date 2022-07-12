“He’s like a slippery eel” – Peter Drury’s interesting analysis while choosing between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo resurfaces 

Peter Drury put his weight behind Lionel Messi in the eternal debate against Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary commentator claimed the Argentine moves like a slippery eel and gets through spaces that do not exist.

The GOAT debate involving the two is never going to end. The two have been going at their best for over a decade now and with 12 Ballon d'Or trophies between them, no other footballer is every getting close.

As the debate continues, Drury's old quotes about the two players have resurfaced online. He was talking to Nana Aba when she asked him to pick between the two legendary footballers. He replied:

"We've been fortunate to have careers running parallel of possibly the two greatest players there have ever been. And the interesting thing about them is that they are, while both brilliant, actually quite different. You know, Ronaldo's capacity for leaping and scoring with his head is phenomenal."

"I mean, he is an Olympic high-jumper and an Olympic sprinter. He delivers a cross, he scores with both sides and his head. He is brilliant, but if you asked me who I would want to watch if I had to watch one or the other every day for the rest of my life, I'd pick Messi."

When asked to explain his decision, he added:

"Because he appears to do what is impossible. He plays off his left foot, he almost doesn't need a right foot - mind you, he can score perfectly well with his right foot - but he weaves through spaces that don't exist. He's like a slippery eel. They can't get hold of him. He sort of defies physics. Ronaldo looks like an athlete, doesn't he? I mean, he is a remarkable specimen of a human being; Messi looks like the boy next door and performs like a god."

What next for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi is set to remain at Paris Saint-Germain this season and is determined to do better than last season. He finished the debut season with the French club with just six goals in the league.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Todd Boehly met Jorge Mendes in Portugal last week. Idea of Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea among subjects discussed. Unclear if theathletic.com/3383475/2022/0… EXCL: Todd Boehly met Jorge Mendes in Portugal last week. Idea of Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea among subjects discussed. Unclear if #CFC will pursue. Man Utd expect him to stay. 37yo loves #MUFC but has concerns. With @dansheldonsport for @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCL: Todd Boehly met Jorge Mendes in Portugal last week. Idea of Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea among subjects discussed. Unclear if #CFC will pursue. Man Utd expect him to stay. 37yo loves #MUFC but has concerns. With @dansheldonsport for @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3383475/2022/0…

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly looking to leave Manchester United after they failed to qualify for the Champions League. He is keen on continuing at the top level and has been linked with Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

