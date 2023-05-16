“He’s the Lionel Messi of goalkeepers” - When Alisson Becker’s former coach compared him to PSG superstar

Former AS Roma coach Roberto Negrisolo once compared Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker to Lionel Messi with respect to their work ethic and mentality.

Negrisolo's comments came back in 2018. It's worth noting that Alisson left Roma that summer to join Liverpool, who had lost to Real Madrid in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final after Loris Karius' errors in goal.

In his first campaign with the Reds, the Brazilian kept 27 clean sheets in 51 matches across all competitions as his team won the Champions League. They also finished second in the league.

Alisson's performances may have surprised Liverpool fans, but Negrisolo, who coached him at Roma, knew what was coming. He said (as quoted by @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter):

"I don't think many people have realised who Alisson is. This guy is a phenomenon. He is the No. 1 of No. 1s."

The goalkeeping coach then compared his ward to Lionel Messi, saying:

"He is the Messi of goalkeepers, because he has the same mentality as Messi. He is a goalkeeper who can mark an era."

Alisson has since gone on to add the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles to his trophy cabinet.

He has also been one of the few bright spots for Liverpool this season, with the club exiting the domestic cups and the Champions League early on. The Brazilian's saves have played a major part in his side remaining in the hunt for a top-four finish in the league.

Overall, Alisson has kept 17 clean sheets in 46 appearances across competitions this term.

Alisson Becker went up against Lionel Messi in his very first season with Liverpool

Alisson Becker was notably part of the AS Roma side that eliminated Lionel Messi's Barcelona in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The Giallorossi overcame a 4-1 first-leg deficit, winning 3-0 in Rome to secure an aggregate victory on away goals.

In his first season with Liverpool, Alisson once again went up against Messi, this time in the Champions League semifinals. La Pulga had the first laugh once again as Barcelona won the first leg 3-0 in Catalonia. Messi scored an incredible second-half free-kick that absolutely bamboozled Alisson.

However, in the second leg at Anfield, the Reds smashed the Blaugrana 4-0 thanks to braces from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum. They then went on to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final to lift the trophy.

While Origi and Wijnaldum stole the headlines, Alisson Becker also played an important role. The Brazilian made two good saves to deny Lionel Messi, while also stopping shots from Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho.

