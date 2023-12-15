"He's a little bit down" - Pochettino claims Chelsea skipper Reece James is 'frustrated' after picking up an injury in recent PL game

Chelsea captain Reece James is dejected after he picked up a hamstring injury recently, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Blues boss provided an update on the England international's fitness ahead of his side's clash against Sheffield United this weekend (December 16).

James has struggled to remain fit in recent times due to his hamstring issues. He missed seven games during the 2022-23 campaign and nine games at the start of the current season due to the injury.

The English full-back returned to action in late October and regained his spot in the starting XI. However, his momentum was halted in Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Everton last Sunday (10 December), when he was subbed off after his hamstring issues resurfaced.

The Blues academy graduate then underwent a scan, the results of which confirmed the injury. James is now set to be sidelined until March and will begin his rehabilitation program (via Fabrizio Romano).

When asked about the Chelsea captain's woes, Pochettino said in a pre-match press conference ahead of his side's encounter against Sheffield United (via Football.london):

"I prefer not to talk too much now. He's a little bit down because he was very excited to come back. How we build him back was step by step, it was in a perfect way we tried to build his confidence and full recovery and for him it's difficult to accept, very frustrated. Now, we need to be careful in the way we talk while we assess and find the best solution."

James has registered eight Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season, recording one assist.

"That is very good news" - Mauricio Pochettino confirms Chelsea star's availability for Sheffield clash

Pochettino has confirmed that Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku will be available for selection against Sheffield this weekend. The Argentine manager was understandably elated at the French forward's recovery.

The Blues signed Nkunku from RB Leipzig this summer for a reported £52 million. The France international unfortunately picked up a knee injury in pre-season, rendering him sidelined since the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

He has now completed his rehabilitation and will possibly feature for the first time in the Premier League for the Blues this weekend, Pochettino stated. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager said:

"Yes, can be involved. That is very good news. To be involved tomorrow and be in the squad and to feel the competition after the pre-season is good news for us. We need to be calm and quiet so not to put all the pressure on him. Now, he's going to evolve, know the Premier League."

He added:

"It's a big motivation for us, for the teammates, and the fans to see a player that should be important for us and to be in the squad for the first time."