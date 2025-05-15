“He's a livewire” - Glen Johnson tells Liverpool to drop Milos Kerkez interest and sign 26-year-old Premier League star instead

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson reckons the Reds should steer clear of Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and pursue Chelsea's Marc Cucurella instead. The Premier League champions are eyeing a new left-back to eventually succeed Andy Robertson.

As per Metro, Kerkez is Slot's side's primary target, having enjoyed an impressive season for Bournemouth, but Johnson wants them to bring in Cucurella, who's also having a superb season.

The Spaniard, who arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2022, has played 45 times across competitions this season, contributing six goals and four assists. Four of those goals and two assists have come in 34 outings in the Premier League, where Enzo Maresca's side are fifth with two games remaining.

"It’s really important that Liverpool get this signing right this summer," Johnson told WDW Bingo (as per Metro). "They need a player who can fit right in with the players, match their attitude and not get lost in the dressing room. Milos Kerkez seems to be the player that has been linked the most, but I’m not sure he is the right fit."

He continued about the Euro 2024 champion:

‘If I were Liverpool, I would be doing everything I could to sign Marc Cucurella, he would be my first choice Robertson replacement. I’m not sure if he is available, but he is by far the best left-back in the Premier League, and everyone is available for the right price.

"He has really kicked on since the Euros last year, and the best I have seen him play was against Liverpool a few weeks ago, up against the best winger in the league."

Hailing Cucurella, 26, Johnson concluded:

"He is a livewire. He seems to be buzzing about all over the pitch all game long. He defends really well, is great on the ball, but he is also capable of popping up in the opponent’s box and contributing goals and assists.

"Cucurella is being massively overlooked by Liverpool in their search for a left-back, but I doubt Chelsea would be keen to let him go."

Cucurella is contracted to the Blues till 2028, having arrived at the club in a reported deal worth £63 million.

What's next for Chelsea and Liverpool?

Reds boss Arne Slot

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are having solid seasons. While the Reds have won the Premier League, the Blues are in the UEFA Europa Conference League final, standing on the cusp of victory.

Before looking to become the first team to win all three major European club competitions, Maresca' side - coming off a 2-0 loss at Newcastle United - next take on Manchester United at home on Friday (May 16).

Meanwhile, Slot's Reds - following a 2-2 home draw with 10-man Arsenal last weekend - will seek a return to winning ways when they visit Brighton on Monday (May 19).

