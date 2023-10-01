"He's looked very awkward in front of goal" - Gary Neville not convinced by Arsenal attacker's performances this season 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has questioned Kai Havertz's performance at Arsenal this season. Neville is not convinced by the German's ability in front of the goal and says that he looks awkward in the box.

On his podcast after Arsenal's 4-0 Premier win over Bournemouth on Saturday (September 30), Neville said that Havertz scoring a goal has not changed anything.

Neville reckons the German needs time and has urged Gunners manager Mikel Arteta to keep the former Chelsea star on the pitch:

"It's important that they get him playing. He is a major signing for them, and they can't continue to keep having a cloud over him about what his best position is.

"Is he going to be on the bench? Why is he not playing well? Is he going to score a goal? A couple of times I have seen him live this season. He has looked very awkward in front of goal, so I think it will be important for him."

Havertz scored his first goal for the Gunners on Saturday, scoring his team's third goal off their second penalty of the game. The German had scored 19 times in 91 games across competitions for Chelsea before moving across London for £65 million in the summer.

Frank Lebouef tells Arsenal manager to bench Kai Havertz

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has joked that Kai Havertz's best position at Arsenal is on the bench. Leboeuf added that the German causes more problems to his own teammates than the opponents when he's on the pitch.

Leboeuf told ESPN:

"Maybe right now on the bench (is his best position) because he doesn't disturb the others. We talked about it in pre-season when we knew he signed.

"His positioning is going to affect the rest of the midfielders. They are unbalanced because of him and (Martin) Odegaard playing in almost the same line."

He added:

"What made Arsenal strong last season, Odegaard was on his own trying to create the game and the others were working for him. Maybe playing on the left but when you have (Leandro) Trossard and (Gabriel) Martinelli I don't see any room for him. I think from Arteta it was a mistake to hire Havertz. I don't find any good position for him."

Chelsea replaced Hai Kavertz with Christopher Nkunku this summer. However, the Frenchman has not played competitively for the Blues and has been out injured since pre-season.