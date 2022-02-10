"He’s looked dangerous all day" - Glenn Hoddle lauds young Chelsea loanee for performance against Tottenham Hotspur

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Glenn Hoddle has praised Chelsea loanee Armando Broja for his performance in Southampton's 3-2 win over Spurs in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Albanian forward scored the equaliser for the Saints in the first half after Spurs had taken the lead. That spurred his team to eventually come from 2-1 down in the second half to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with all three points.

The Blues forward has been on loan at Southampton since the start of the season, and has been brilliant for them. He has scored eight goals and made an assist in 23 appearances across competitions so far this season.

Speaking to BT Sport about Broja's goal against Spurs and his performances this season, Hoddle said:

"It's a lovely instinctive finish from Broja. He’s looked dangerous Broja all day. He's such a good striker. You wonder if he's going to go back to Chelsea at one stage and become a Chelsea player for next season."

The win took Southampton to tenth position in the league table, while Spurs remained in seventh place.

Chelsea could recall Broja next season after performance against Tottenham Hotspur

The Blues' struggles with strikers over the years have been well documented. Many big-name strikers have come and failed to make a mark at Stamford Bridge.

Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata and Andriy Shevchenko are among strikers who failed to impress at the club. The Blues brought in Romelu Lukaku for a club-record £97.5 million last summer. However, he has largely failed to impress for the Blues.

He has scored just nine goals and provided two assists in 29 appearances across all competitions so far for the Blues this season.

Since Didier Drogba left the Blues in 2012, only Diego Costa has had some impact as a striker at Stamford Bridge. Hence, manager Thomas Tuchel could be keenly eyeing Armando Broja's progress with Southampton.

The forward is often likened to Costa due to his directness and bullish nature. The Albanian's goal and performance against Spurs would also please Blues fans, given the two London clubs' fierce rivalry.

The time has perhaps come for the Blues to look at brilliant strikers from their academy rather than overpaying for big-name strikers.

