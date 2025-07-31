“He’s under a lot of pressure” - Saul Niguez offers opinion on Lamine Yamal matching Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has suggested that Lamine Yamal is unlikely to match the achievements of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Barcelona star has caught the imagination of fans after exploding into the scenes at Camp Nou.

The 18-year-old is already an established face in Hansi Flick's starting XI, and finished last season with 18 goals and 25 assists from 55 games. Yamal forged a stunning attacking trio for the Catalans alongside Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, powering his team to a domestic treble.

The Spaniard's efforts have caused a stir across Europe, but the LaLiga champions have already tied him down to a new deal. Earlier this month, Barcelona handed Yamal the No. 10 shirt, previously worn by some of the best players in the world, including Lionel Messi.

However, speaking on El Partidazo de Cope, Saul, who currently plays for Flamengo, advised against putting too much pressure on the teenager.

“We have to let him play. He’s under a lot of pressure because his level is so high. We won’t see anyone achieve what Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have achieved again,” said Saul.

Lionel Messi is the world's most decorated footballer, having won 46 trophies in his career so far. 35 of those were won with Barcelona, making him the club's most successful player. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has scored 938 goals from 1257 games for club and country in his career.

Who has scored the most non-penalty goals between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi is now the player with the most non-penalty goals in history. The Argentinean achieved the feat during Inter Miami's 5-1 win over NY Red Bulls in the MLS earlier this month.

La Pulga scored a brace, taking his total goalscoring tally to 874 goals. Interestingly, only 110 of them have been penalties!

His 764 non-penalty goals have seen him surpass bitter rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 763 non-penalty goals in his career. Interestingly, Messi also has 386 assists to his name so far from 1114 games.

No active player has more than 300 assists, and the Argentinean is now inching closer to Ferenc Puskás' record of 404 assists. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in fine form for Inter Miami this season, registering 24 goals and 10 assists from 30 games so far. His contract with the Herons expires at the end of this year.

